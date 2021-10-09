Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted that his own daughter, who just turned 12, is not vaccinated against COVID-19 despite California's sweeping mandate requiring students to get the shot.

His daughter has not gotten vaccinated because she has “a series of other shots to get first,” the Los Angeles Times reported Newsom saying.

ELITES THINK THEY'RE BETTER THAN YOU

After Los Angeles implemented a vaccine mandate for public school students ages 12 and up in September, the policy went statewide, with California becoming the first state to implement a vaccine mandate for schoolchildren earlier this month following approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

"Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps, and more," Newsom, a Democrat, said of the mandate. "Why? Because vaccines work."

Newsom has been accused of hypocrisy for exempting himself and his family from the COVID-19 restrictions he publicly supports. This summer, he pulled his son from a summer camp after photos emerged that showed the children playing basketball indoors without masks.

In November 2020, Newsom was caught dining indoors with lobbyists without masks at an upscale restaurant despite urging residents to avoid large gatherings.

“The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradictory, and I’ve got to own that. So, I’m going to apologize to you,” he said after the fact.

The resultant charges of hypocrisy helped motivate an effort to recall Newsom, which he handily defeated last month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Only 56.1% of Californians between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated, the lowest of any age group in the state, according to the state's COVID-19 website.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Gavin Newsom, California, Vaccination, Healthcare, Coronavirus

Original Author: Virginia Aabram

Original Location: Gavin Newsom's daughter is not vaccinated despite his sweeping mandate