Gavin Perkins, once charged with mother's Louisville murder, to leave psychiatric hospital

A man charged in a high-profile murder case five years ago who was declared incompetent to stand trial is set to be released from a Kentucky psychiatric hospital this weekend, according to his family, after a push from Louisville's prosecutor to keep him in treatment was denied.

The Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office filed a petition Thursday seeking the involuntary hospitalization of Gavin Perkins, who was accused in 2018 of killing his mother in a shooting, for an additional 360 days. Perkins' case was dismissed in 2021 after he was twice deemed incompetent to stand trial but since April he has been committed for treatment at Central State Hospital, a state-run psychiatric hospital in La Grange.

Perkins' 60-day treatment period is ending Saturday, though, and he's set to be released, as a statement from Perkins' family issued Friday afternoon said the petition was denied by doctors at the hospital.

"We are very fearful for ourselves and the general public," the statement said.

Perkins, now 44, was 38 at the time of the shooting. His mother, Ruth Perkins, was 69 years old when she was shot. In court filings, Gavin Perkins' representatives have said he is a former U.S. military member who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and a "delusional disorder."

In a Thursday release, the commonwealth's attorney's office said the push to keep him hospitalized was aimed "to ensure the safety of Ruth Perkins’ family and the public." And in a separate statement, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said he was "relieved" to see the prosecutor's office take action and would monitor the case if the petition were to be denied.

In a separate statement Friday, Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Gerina Whethers said she has spent "countless hours listening and seeking out options to keep the Perkins family and this community safe" during her first three weeks on the job — she was appointed last month after the death of former Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine — and that filing for the motion was "the best option to keep Mr. Perkins off the street" after his criminal case was dismissed.

Now, the family's statement said, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is the only one who can take action. The Perkins family called on the prosecutor's office as well as Gov. Andy Beshear to encourage him to do so.

"The Attorney General's office has offered to take this case over and try different options," the statement said. "The Commonwealth Attorney's or Governor's office must invite the Attorney General to do so. We plead that this request is made so that we may have a chance for our family or others to avoid any further devastation."

Requests for comment sent Friday evening to the offices of Whethers and Beshear were not immediately returned. A public defender who represented Perkins during his criminal trial now works in New Hampshire, according to online records, and Susan Dunlap, who handles communications for Central State Hospital, did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent Friday evening about the petition's denial.

