Gavin Roberts pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in Northwest Austin murder

Gavin Roberts, 27, pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of Justin Haden, 34, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison this week.

Authorities believe that Haden was killed in his apartment in Northwest Austin on Nov. 1, 2022.

Police were first called to Haden's apartment in The Domain on Nov. 4, when Haden's lawyer asked them to check on his welfare, according to Roberts' arrest affidavit. The apartment was empty. After Haden's father reported him missing on Nov. 7, investigators checked Haden's apartment again and found bloodstains on his bed, the affidavit said.

Later that month, Austin Police Department detectives interviewed Roberts in Colorado. According to Roberts’ arrest affidavit, he told police that he killed Haden in self-defense after the two got into an argument. Investigators said that Roberts told them he had buried Haden’s body under a bridge in Georgetown.

Haden’s body was recovered under Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

In addition to murder, Roberts was also charged with tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. That charge was later dismissed.

Roberts was set to go to trial for murder early this year. On Monday, he entered a guilty plea with a sentence of 50 years. He will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

”Gavin has always wanted to take responsibility since the beginning,” said Leslie Booker, Roberts’ defense lawyer.

Until recently, Booker said, the district attorney’s office would not consider a plea offer. A plea agreement was reached on Saturday, she said.

Justin Haden's body was found buried in Williamson County.

Haden’s family and friends packed the 450th District courtroom on Tuesday to gave victim impact statements. They described Haden as a warm and generous person who was close to his family. Multiple people described Haden's love of cooking and habit of wearing a necklace with wooden beads.

In a statement to press after the hearing, Justin Haden's father, Fred Haden, thanked the Austin Police Department and the Travis County district attorney's office.

"I was not just a number," Fred Haden said. "I was welcomed in like an additional member of the family by the district attorney's office and the Austin police."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Gavin Roberts sentenced to 50 years in prison for Northwest Austin murder