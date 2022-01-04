Gavin Rossdale shares rare photo featuring all 3 sons he shares with Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale is celebrating the "Little Things" in 2022.

The Bush frontman commemorated the new year with a pair of photos posted to Instagram, one featuring all three of his sons... who are not so little anymore.

Rossdale, 56, shares Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR -it’s hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion-like what was that?" the musician captioned the snaps. "It’s great we get to start again. Here’s hoping it’s as fulfilling as possible and we get some reprise from the madness."

In the first photo, Rossdale and his sons are posed in front of a glowing Christmas tree, and the second is a more candid moment of the British star picking up youngest son, Apollo.

"These holiday times can be challenging to so many people," Rossdale continued. "Life is not easy for anyone. May this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve. Empathy and kindness make the best gasoline. With love from mine to yours."

Rossdale's daughter with ex Pearl Lowe, model Daisy Lowe, 32, was not pictured, but tagged in the family photos.

"Cutest loves happy new year," Lowe commented alongside three red heart emojis.

In May 2021, Rossdale revealed how he and Stefani were co-parenting during the coronavirus pandemic. The pair married in 2002 and announced their split in 2015.

"It's a tricky one for all divorced parents," he told SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk.

Because of the contagious nature of the coronavirus, Rossdale explained that quarantine presents a “real big dilemma” for people trying to co-parent.

“I know who’s around me — no one is,” Rossdale said. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with.”

