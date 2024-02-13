Gavin & Stacey to return with 2024 Christmas special

A new Gavin & Stacey Christmas special is officially in the works, with the one-off special expected to air this Christmas.

According to Deadline, creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have penned another episode of the beloved BBC series, with filming expected to take place over the summer.

The new episode comes five years after the 2019 Christmas special where audiences were left on a cliffhanger involving Smithy (Corden) and Nessa (Jones).

After Smithy somewhat unsuccessfully introduced the Shipmans, Wests, Nessa and his son Neil to his new girlfriend during the festive episode, viewers were shocked to see Nessa go down on one knee in front of Smithy in the final moments. Will the new special give fans an overdue answer?

It's understood that the 2024 special is at the pre-production stage, with filming scheduled for the summer.

The episode will be produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow, Ruth Jones's Tidy Productions and production company Fulwell 73, which is co-owned by Corden.

In November last year, actress Joanna Page who plays Stacey on the hit series, shared her uncertainty about the show's future.

"I wouldn't be surprised if I didn't get the call, and I wouldn't be surprised if I did," she said to the Daily Mail at the time.

"If there is a comeback, I'll find out at the same time as the public because I don't get told anything."

No plot details have been shared for the special so far, but Page has a few ideas of what the upcoming episode could feature.

"Gavin and Stacey kids would be teenagers now, so that would be quite funny to see," she says, adding that audiences will also want to know the outcome of Nessa's proposal.

Gavin & Stacey series 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The Gavin and Stacey 2024 Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December.



