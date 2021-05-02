Gavin Williamson berated by student who Googled his phone number

Sarah Vine: ‘Politicians have no privacy, I'm afraid. It comes with the territory’ - Justin Tallis/AFP

Gavin Williamson was berated over exams chaos by a student who found his mobile phone number on Google.

It comes after it was revealed that a press release published in 2006 containing Boris Johnson’s personal contact details has remained online for the past 15 years, while the Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, is said to have previously told the Prime Minister to change his phone number amid concerns individuals were petitioning him for help.

However in a column for The Mail on Sunday, Sarah Vine, the wife of Michael Gove, asked why everyone is “shouting at the PM for having his phone number online?”

She said: “Last year, when the A-level fiasco was happening, the daughter of a friend of mine decided to phone Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to tell him how she felt about having her results ruined by an algorithm.

“It took no time at all to find his number on Google, whereupon she left him a tearful voicemail message. Politicians have no privacy, I'm afraid. It comes with the territory.”

Ms Vine added that she thought “people wanted their politicians to be more in touch”.

“As for the security risk, do we really think that if Putin wanted Boris's number, he'd be put off by the BT lady telling him that he's ex-directory?,” she said.

It follows rows which have engulfed Downing Street in recent weeks over the direct access foreign leaders and business tycoons have had to Mr Johnson. It comes after revelations that Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, and Sir James Dyson, the entrepreneur, lobbied Mr Johnson by text message.

After it was revealed that Mr Johnson’s mobile phone number could be found on a press release, the BBC ran a report about the story, which led to criticism from Victoria Atkins, the safeguarding minister.

She said: “I'm slightly surprised that a national broadcaster felt it appropriate to advertise the fact that that mobile phone is on the internet.”

Meanwhile, Lord Ricketts, a former national security adviser, warned that “hundreds, if not thousands” of people could have the number, including hostile actors and criminal gangs with “sophisticated cyber capabilities”. He said the easy availability of the number had put Mr Johnson at “increased risk” of snooping.