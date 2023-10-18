Gavin Williamson felt ‘incredibly threatened’ by anti-vaxxer who accused him of genocide

Sir Gavin Williamson felt “incredibly threatened” after being accosted by an anti-vaxxer who accused him of genocide, a court has heard.

Simon Parry was found guilty of stalking the former education secretary, but was cleared of another charge of pretending to be a police officer.

Parry, who was on trial at City of London Magistrates Court, was said to have “persistently followed” Sir Gavin in two separate incidents on May 24 and June 14 this year. He appeared at court with Piers Corbyn, the brother of Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader.

He was alleged to have flashed a police warrant card on one occasion and told Sir Gavin he could “arrest him whenever he wanted”. However, midway through the trial, Judge Tan Ikram said the evidence was “so poor” that this charge should be thrown out.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Sir Gavin, 47, told the court he had changed his usual route from Parliament to Euston in an effort to avoid another confrontation.

‘It felt very unpleasant’

Speaking about the first incident, he said he heard Parry making comments about Covid vaccinations while walking in “close proximity” to him.

“It was someone who was quite aggressive towards you, someone who was not really actually wanting to have a discussion, but rather express their views or their anger or their dissatisfaction, actually. It felt very unpleasant,” he said.

The court heard that Parry again targeted Sir Gavin in June, this time ranting and making comments about vaccination and “genocide”.

Sir Gavin told the court that at the time he was on the phone to a constituent and kept walking, trying to ignore Parry.

He said Parry’s “persistence” in following him from the Parliamentary estate towards Euston was “quite disturbing”, adding: “It was quite evident that this individual was hostile to myself. I felt incredibly threatened by it.”

Judge Ikram said: “I am satisfied that those two occasions, taken collectively, amount to harassment of Sir Gavin.

“The defendant thinks there is humour in relation to what he does. He uploads it onto social media. Objectively, he ought to have known the course of conduct amounted to harassment. I am sure of that.”

Parry will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Nov 16.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.