Gavin Williamson under fire over schools 'mess' as councils threaten to ignore rules

Jack Hardy
Mr Williamson, the Education Secretary, faced criticism over his handling of the latest raft of school closures, which unions described as 'a mess' - PA

Gavin Williamson was under fire on Thursday night as the system for deciding school closures in the New Year threatened to descend into chaos. 

Council leaders vowed to ignore new rules as figures showed that schools would close despite being in areas of lower Covid case rates than their immediate neighbours. 

Ministers insisted the decisions had been in part informed by the capacity in local hospitals to stop them being overwhelmed by surging numbers of Covid-19 patients. 

Mr Williamson, the Education Secretary, faced criticism over his handling of the latest raft of school closures, which Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the biggest classroom union, the NEU, described as “a mess”.

A battle is understood to have broken out between the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Social Care as Mr Williamson sought to keep as many schools open as possible. 

Health officials had been pushing for entire regions and counties to close their schools, but it is thought Mr Williamson argued for a model based on the smaller geographical boroughs, to enable more primaries to avoid closure.

An analysis by the Telegraph, however, found inconsistencies littered throughout the regions where school closures had been ordered to stem the rise of infection. 

Two primary schools in north London, Coppetts Wood and Coldfall in Muswell Hill, are less than a 10-minute walk away from each other, but they sit on either side of the invisible demarcation line between the boroughs of Haringey and Barnet. 

Barnet has been told to keep schools shut after the rate of cases rose to 796 per 100,000 of the population, but neighbouring Haringey will keep them open - despite having a case rate of 858. 

Both Haringey and neighbouring Hackney, where schools are staying open, currently have higher infection rates than two boroughs to their immediate west, Barnet and Brent, where schools have been told to remain shut.

One parent said: “Our school is in Haringey, will open with higher rates of Covid than the closed boroughs around us, and will fill up with Barnet kids.”

Haringey Council leaders said they would be prepared to back head teachers who decided to defy the Government by closing their schools to all but the children of key workers and vulnerable pupils.

A statement issued by the council’s leader and deputy leader, Joseph Ejiofor and Kaushika Amin, suggested the decision had been based on concerns over the impact on its main hospital.

They said: “We are part of the same integrated care system as two boroughs where primaries have been told to stay closed (Barnet and Enfield) and the North Middlesex, a hospital under significant pressure, serves the populations of both Haringey and Enfield.

“We believe that all primary schools in Haringey should therefore open only to the children of key workers and vulnerable children next week and we will support all our schools in this approach.”

Education department sources said the final decision on areas had been led by Public Health England, the health department and joint biosecurity centre.

The criteria included not just the rates in each area but also the speed of the spread, the nature of the spikes in cases and the local hospital capacity, said a source. “It is very much an in extremis, last resort taken for public health reasons,” he added.

The Education Secretary wanted the primaries to be closed for “the shortest time possible” with a review due for January 18. 

“The hope is that the public health picture becomes more favourable and we can release primary schools as soon as possible,” said a Government source.

Asked if that would be all the primaries, the source admitted there was no guarantee: “That will depend on the public health picture. It won’t be automatic. That’s why the decision has been taken reluctantly.”

In north-west London, schools in the boroughs of Brent and Ealing have been told they should not reopen in January due to concerns about the virus. 

Brent had a case rate of 714 per 100,000 of the population in the week to December 26 - with cases up 37 per cent - while Ealing had a case rate of 680 in the same week, a rise of 39 per cent in cases on the week before. 

Both boroughs are served by hospitals belonging to the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, where 202 Covid patients were being treated on December 22, roughly half the number receiving care at the peak of the pandemic. 

Next door to the two boroughs, however, sits Harrow - which had an even greater case rate in the week to December 26, at 796 per 100,000 of the population, representing a 32 per cent increase on the week before. 

One teacher who works nearby highlighted how their own direct experience exposed the apparent inconsistencies of the new system. 

“I travel from Three Rivers, Hertfordshire (schools closed) to work in a school in Camden (open),” she said.

“But we are 200m from Brent (closed) and 500m from Barnet (closed) and children travel across boroughs. Teachers too.”

NEU joint general secretary Ms Bousted said: “Teachers do not believe the Government cares for their health and safety and wellbeing. They feel they are being required to go into unsafe workplaces and catch Covid on behalf of the nation.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the head teachers' union NAHT, said: “We need to see much more transparency and honesty from the government. We will be formally asking the Government how it arrived at its decision over which areas should close schools, and how it justifies that.”

A department for education spokesman said: “In response to concerning data about the spread of coronavirus, we have implemented the contingency framework for education in a small number of areas of the country, requiring schools to provide remote learning to all but vulnerable and critical worker children and exam years.

“Decisions on which areas will be subject to the contingency framework are based on close work with PHE, the NHS, the Joint Biosecurity Centre and across government to monitor the number of new infections, positivity rates, and pressures on the NHS.

“These measures will be reviewed every two weeks, and we hope they will be in place for the shortest period possible.”

