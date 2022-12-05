Gay Adult Film Star Tyler Roberts Passes Away After Organ Failure

Tyler Roberts

Eric Ryan Hazen, otherwise known as Tyler Roberts in the adult film industry, has passed away.

On November 14, Hazen’s boyfriend, Aaron Thomas, announced on social media that Hazen had suffered “suffered heart failure” and was “in the ICU fighting for his life.” A fundraiser for $30,000 was set up for him on GoFundMe.

On Saturday, December 3, Thomas shared an emotional letter via Twitter and revealed that Hazen has unfortunately passed away. In the letter, Thomas called Hazen “the love of my life” and went into detail about their relationship. He wrote in the tweet:

“I am so heartbroken to share that my love [Tyler Roberts] passed away yesterday. His family and I are grieving as Eric left a huge space behind that can’t easily be fixed. Lead with love and tell everyone you can you love them as if it’s the last. I love you Bubba. Rest now.”

Roberts was a fixture in the gay adult film industry who appeared in numerous X-rated movies over the years. Toward the end of his life, he went on to create content for himself through platforms like OnlyFans and JustForFans.

According to Edge Media, Hazen had been hospitalized in the ICU in Palm Springs after suffering organ failure. His recovery seemed to improve around November 28, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to save Hazen’s life.

As it stands, Hazen’s GoFundMe has raised over $12,000 (with a goal of $30,000). The page is still standing as Hazen’s family members are probably now dealing with medical costs from his hospitalization.

To contribute to Eric Hazen’s health-related fundraiser, access his GoFundMe page.

