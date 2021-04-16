Gay couple fights Namibia govt over surrogate newborns

  • Phillip Luehl is fighting to bring twin girls born to a South African surrogate mother home to Namibia
  • For now the gay couple's daughters are stuck in Johannesburg
  • Luehl says he is optimistic that the courts will allow him to bring his daughters home to Namibia
1 / 3

Gay couple fights Namibia govt over surrogate newborns

Phillip Luehl is fighting to bring twin girls born to a South African surrogate mother home to Namibia
Susan NJANJI
·3 min read

On a calm autumn afternoon, new-born twins Maya and Paula lay peacefully on a mattress at a Johannesburg house, blissfully taking turns to bottle-feed and nap, oblivious of the uncertainty over their citizenship status.

They are daughters of a Namibian-Mexican gay couple, and the Namibian authorities have dragged their feet on issuing documents for the girls born to a South African surrogate mother to travel to Windhoek.

They have demanded proof of a biological connection to the infants on the part of the parents, 38-year-old Phillip Luehl and his partner Guillermo Delgado, 36.

The men are now pinning their hopes on a Namibian High Court ruling, scheduled for Monday, to at least allow the infants to secure temporary documents to travel to Windhoek and join Delgado and their two-year-old brother Yona.

Before the babies arrived, the couple had applied for papers to ensure they would be able to travel home to Namibia shortly after birth.

"To our surprise that... very innocent request was denied," Luehl told AFP.

Now "I'm here in South Africa with the girls and cannot travel, cannot enter Namibia," he said as the girls' 70-year-old grandmother, Frauke Luehl, bottle-fed one while the other slept.

For now, a house in Johannesburg's leafy suburb of Auckland Park is the girls' temporary home.

Luehl and Delgado argue that there is no legal basis to require DNA proof of a biological relationship, and that they are being targeted and "discriminated" against because they are a same-sex couple.

"This requirement would never be asked from a heterosexual couple... (or) from a single mother who gave birth in South Africa, and comes to Namibia," Luehl said.

Similarly, parents of adopted children would not be subjected to such requirements, he said.

But the Namibian government has rejected accusations of discrimination.

- 'Outright rejection' -

Home Affairs Minister Frans Kapofi "did not agree to a request to issue the twins Namibian travel documents, because their entitlement to Namibian citizenship by descent had not been determined," the government said in a statement last month when the case was brought before the courts.

At the time, a crowd of activists rallied at a picket outside the court building in support of the twins.

In a separate case, the couple's first child Yona -- also born through surrogacy -- is still fighting for Namibian citizenship.

When they proactively applied for the travel documents before the daughters' birth they did not expect an easy ride.

"We were prepared... but not for this outright rejection by the Namibian government," Luehl said.

Yet he is optimistic about the upcoming court ruling.

"I'm positive," said Luehl, before picking up and rocking the babies, occasionally planting kisses on their heads.

He whispered that one day he will tell them about the legal rigmarole they went through as newborns.

Homosexuality is illegal in Namibia under a rarely-enforced 1927 sodomy law dating back to its period of South African rule.

Luehl dubs the government's refusal to allow his daughters to travel an "active act of discrimination... state-sanctioned homophobia that is still very much in place".

South Africa is the sole African nation which allows gay marriage, legalised in 2006.

Elsewhere, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola and the Seychelles have decriminalised homosexuality.

sn/tgb

Recommended Stories

  • Biden news – live: Russia threatens retaliation after president expels diplomats amid hacking row

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration updates below

  • US police and public officials donated to Kyle Rittenhouse, data breach reveals

    Officers and officials also donated to fundraisers for far-right activists and fellow officers accused of shooting black Americans Kyle Rittenhouse in Waukegan, Illinois, on 30 October 2020. Rittenhouse stands accused of murdering two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August. Photograph: Reuters A data breach at a Christian crowdfunding website has revealed that serving police officers and public officials have donated money to fundraisers for accused vigilante murderers, far-right activists, and fellow officers accused of shooting black Americans. In many of these cases, the donations were attached to their official email addresses, raising questions about the use of public resources in supporting such campaigns. The breach, shared with journalists by transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets, revealed the details of some donors who had previously attempted to conceal their identities using GiveSendGo’s anonymity feature, but whose identifying details the website preserved. The beneficiaries of donations from public officials include Kyle Rittenhouse, who stands accused of murdering two leftwing protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August. Rittenhouse traveled with weapons from neighboring Illinois to, by his own account, offer armed protection to businesses during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who became a cause celebre across conservative media throughout late 2020, and was even supported by then president Donald Trump, held a fundraiser on GiveSendGo billed as a contribution to his legal defense. According to data from the site, he raised $586,940 between 27 August 2020 and 7 January 2021. Among the donors were several associated with email addresses traceable to police and other public officials. One donation for $25, made on 3 September 2020, was made anonymously, but associated with the official email address for Sgt William Kelly, who currently serves as the executive officer of internal affairs in the Norfolk, police department in Virginia. That donation also carried a comment, reading: “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.” The comment continued: “Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.” Another Rittenhouse donor using an official email address was Craig Shepherd, who public records show is a paramedic in Utah. This donor gave $10 to Rittenhouse on 30 August 2020. Donations also came to Rittenhouse associated with official email addresses for Keith Silvers, and employee of the city of Huntsville, Alabama, and another $100 was associated with the official address of Michael Crosley, an engineer at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a body which is charged with maintaining the US’s nuclear weapons stockpile. Meanwhile, several Wisconsin police officers donated to a fundraiser, “Support Rusten Sheskey”, held for the Kenosha police department officer whose shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, led to the protests that drew Rittenhouse to the city. Two $20 donations to Sheskey’s fund were associated with email addresses of a pair of lieutenants in Green Bay, Wisconsin’s police department. One, given under the name, “GBPD Officer”, was tied to an address associated with Chad Ramos, a training lieutenant in the department; another anonymous donation was associated with Keith A Gehring, who is listed as a school resources officer lieutenant. Another donation to Sheskey was associated with the official email address of officer Pat Gainer of the Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin police department. Given under the screen name “PPPD Motor 179”, the donation also carried the comment: “Stay strong brother.” About 32 more donations, totaling more than $5,000, came to Sheskey from private email addresses associated with Kenosha officers, but under badge numbers rather than names. More anonymous donations on the site came from city employees of Houston, Texas, who were objecting to the actions of the then police chief, Art Acevedo, who fired four Houston police officers after they shot and killed a man, Nicolas Chavez, who was on his knees, and in an apparent mental health crisis. One anonymous donation of $100 was associated with the official address of that city’s fire chief, Samuel Peña, who has himself faced recent employee revolts over cost-cutting, but who has been publicly supportive of Acevedo, describing him in a tweet as a “brother & partner in Public Safety” in March, when Acevedo announced that he would be taking up an appointment as Miami’s chief of police. Another anonymous donation of $400 was attributed in site data to an email linked to Chris Andersen and carried the comment: “I think that Chief Acevedo is part of the ‘unrecognized form of police corruption’ that Chris Anderson [sic] wrote about in his book’. Hang in there guys!!!” Andersen’s book, The Sniper: Hunting A Serial Killer – A True Story, purports to tell the story of the hunt for a serial killer by Houston police at a time when “the United States was experiencing a wave of civil discontent regarding the unwarranted shootings (either true or perceived) of black men by law enforcement (the Black Lives Matter era)”. In his Amazon bio, Andersen describes himself as a “39 year Veteran of the Houston Police Department”, and as having worked in roles including homicide detective, supervising a Swat team and internal affairs. In an email, the Green Bay police chief, Andrew Smith, wrote of the donations that “we are looking into the matter”, but added on Sheskey’s actions that his department “does not take a position on other agencies use of force”. Lynda Seaver, director of public affairs at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, wrote in an email that Michael Crosley had made “an honest mistake”, and had “never intended to use his Lab email on this matter”. All other agencies and individuals who were included in the Guardian’s reporting did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Guardian previously reported on the use of the site for fundraising purposes for far-right groups like the Proud Boys, who have been banned from other crowdfunding platforms after violent incidents including the alleged participation of members of the group in an attack on the United States Capitol building on 6 January.

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • Adam Toledo: Bodycam video shows 13-year-old was unarmed and compliant when shot dead by police

    Teenager does not appear to be holding a gun when he turns around with his hands up

  • Coronavirus latest news: Previous infection does not protect young people from Covid reinfection

    One in 10 patients faces at least year’s wait for hospital care Locking down streets could help stop new variants 'Urgent' concerns about accuracy of quick Covid tests Testing costs put holidays to popular destinations out of reach Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Previous coronavirus infection does not fully protect young people against reinfection, research suggests. Researchers said that despite previous infection and the presence of antibodies, vaccination is still necessary to boost immune responses, prevent reinfection and reduce transmission. They added that young people should take up the vaccine whenever possible. Although the study was in young, fit, mostly male recruits, the researchers believe the risk of reinfection will apply to many young people. Professor Stuart Sealfon, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and senior author of the study, said: "As vaccine rollouts continue to gain momentum it is important to remember that, despite a prior Covid-19 infection, young people can catch the virus again and may still transmit it to others. "Immunity is not guaranteed by past infection, and vaccinations that provide additional protection are still needed for those who have had Covid-19." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Criminal Mastermind’ Matt Gaetz

    ABCOn Thursday night, comedian Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by addressing the vaccine selfie that Ivanka Trump—whose father, brother, and stepmother contracted COVID-19 due to their reckless behavior—posted to her Instagram.“I’m glad she did it and posted about it, but the comments under her post are, ‘nope,’ ‘not doing it,’ ‘hard no,’ ‘pass,’ ‘you’re joking, right?’ and ‘I never will.’ What a solid fanbase this is,” cracked Kimmel, adding, “Which is it, Trumpsters? Does Donald Trump deserve credit for the miracle of vaccines, or are they useless? It can’t be both of those things!”Stellan Skarsgard Is Finally Seizing the SpotlightLater on in his monologue, Kimmel shouted out a recent Daily Beast story revealing the Venmo payments that House Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his fellow accused sex-trafficker/pal, Joel Greenberg, made to a number of women.“Meanwhile, there are more details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz,” explained Kimmel. “Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid ’n Play in the ’90s. There were drugs and sex at these parties where women were given gifts of money in exchange for their participation, much of it paid through Venmo.”He continued: “So The Daily Beast got their hands on Venmo transactions from this guy Joel Greenberg, one of Gaetz’s closest friends. Greenberg is now cooperating with authorities, which is bad for Matt Gaetz, presumably as a result of more than 150 payments made to dozens of young women. At least 16 of those payments were made to a woman who later dated Matt Gaetz, and the notes—you know how you put the notes on Venmo?—they’re ridiculous. Three payments—for $500, $200, and $250—labeled ‘ice cream.’ Five other payments labeled ‘salad.’ One of those ‘salads’ cost more than $1,000. I guess they added avocado. Two of those transactions were for ‘stuff’ and ‘other stuff.’”“Of course, we know about all this because stupid Joel Greenberg made his Venmo transactions public—as did Matt Gaetz,” Kimmel said. “They didn’t check the privacy box. What’s the opposite of a criminal mastermind?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A new 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is here, and it shows Dom and his family going to war with his long lost little brother

    Universal Pictures released a new "Fast 9" trailer Wednesday morning featuring the long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto.

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author

  • An officer who shot Breonna Taylor is publishing a book, but Simon & Schuster now says they won't distribute itf

    The officer, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, previously sued Taylor's boyfriend for emotional distress, assault and battery for shooting him during the raid.

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Sputnik V, Covishield, Covaxin: What we know about India's Covid-19 vaccines

    Russia's Sputnik V is deemed to be safe and works in a way similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

  • U.S. government formally blames Russian spies for SolarWinds breach

    The White House on Thursday accused the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, of orchestrating the recent massive breach that affected private sector networks and U.S. government agencies through the IT monitoring software made by SolarWinds.

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • AOC calls SALT deduction a 'gift to billionaires,' opposes effort to hold up infrastructure bill

    Some Democrats argue capping the deduction for state and local taxes hurts blue states; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it mostly hurts the rich.

  • EXPLAINER: What are the Iran nuclear talks all about?

    Negotiations to bring the United States back into a landmark nuclear deal with Iran resumed Thursday in Vienna amid signs of progress — but also under the shadow of an attack this week on Iran's main nuclear facility. After more than two hours of talks characterized by Russia's delegate as generally positive, issues were turned back over to two working groups for continued discussion and refinement. In 2015, Iran signed an agreement with the U.S., Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain that was intended to set limits on Tehran's nuclear program in order to block it from building a nuclear weapon — something it insists it doesn't want to do.

  • Former 'Bachelor' star and NFL player Colton Underwood comes out as gay on 'Good Morning America,' says he's 'the happiest and healthiest' he's ever been

    Former NFL player Underwood made the announcement on "Good Morning America" with Robin Roberts.

  • Sixty years after Bay of Pigs, Biden can find opportunity in Cuba after decades of policy failures | Opinion

    On the night of April 17, 1961, the CIA-backed Brigade 2506 reached the Bay of Pigs on Cuba’s southern shore. The intention was to overthrow Fidel Castro’s socialist government and install as interim leader José Miró Cardona, a former member of Castro’s government and the head of the Cuban Revolutionary Council, a pro-democracy exile group.