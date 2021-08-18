Gay couple left bloodied and injured after homophobic attack in the UK

A gay couple sustained injuries after being subjected to a violent homophobic attack outside a bar in Birmingham in the U.K. early Sunday morning.



Unprovoked attack: The victims, identified by their first names Rob and Patrick, had just left the Missing Bar in the city's Gay Village around 4 a.m. when a group of four men yelled abusive verbal comments and threw bottles at them, reported the BBC.



Police say the suspects were aboard a black SUV when they started shouting homophobic remarks at the couple.

When Patrick tried to film the abuse, one of the men snatched his phone.

One of their female friends tried to get the phone back but was dragged along by the car as they fled, resulting in a foot injury.

Rob chased after the car until it stopped at a red light, according to the Guardian. The group then got out of their vehicle and assaulted them with bottles.

Both men were covered in blood, sustaining glass cuts to their heads and arms. Patrick was reportedly left unconscious after the attack.



Ongoing investigation: West Midlands Police Insp. Steve Lloyd said they are now working with business establishments in the area to “reassure them that we are taking this appalling hate crime very seriously.”



“This was an absolutely appalling attack and robbery on people just trying to enjoy a night out in the city center,” he was quoted as saying. “They’ve suffered homophobic abuse before being physically injured, and we are working incredibly hard to find those responsible.”

In a bid to identify the attackers and their vehicle, investigators are in the process of recovering CCTV footage in the area.

The authorities described the men involved as being of Middle Eastern or Asian appearance.



Filipino victim: The Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. identified one of the victims as Filipino on Twitter and has directed the Philippine Embassy in the U.K. to help the couple.





