Gay Man in His 60s Severely Injured in Homophobic Attack

U.K. police

Authorities have released information about an attack on an older gay man in his 60s who they say was “targeted” due to his sexual orientation.

The attack happened in the early morning of May 16 in Liverpool, England. Last week, police released an image from a nearby video camera of a man they say could have information about the assault.

The victim had been verbally harassed and then hit multiple times in the face by another man, which resulted in severe facial injuries and bruises to the victim's body, according to a news release by Merseyside Police, which is Liverpool's local police department.

Police said that the alleged attacker was with another man as well. Both fled the scene shortly after the attack.

Authorities are still attempting to identify the suspect involved in assaulting the older man.

“It’s extremely disappointing that during Pride Month, when we are celebrating tolerance in our communities, a man appears to have been targeted because of his sexuality. To be attacked in such a manner is despicable, and we’re determined to find those responsible and remove them from our streets,” detective Tony Roberts said in the release.

Roberts added that anyone with information about the attack should contact the department.

"I am also appealing for people to come forward if you recognize the male featured in the image. We believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing inquiries,” he said.

Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ have risen more than 200 percent between 2014 and 2021. The number is probably higher, but 90 percent of LGBTQ+ hate crime victims in the U.K. do not report the crimes to the police.