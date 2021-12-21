Gay Nightclub Employee Shot by Fighting Patron

Scene outside The Heat

An employee at a gay nightclub in San Antonio, Texas was hit with a bullet on Wednesday night after several patrons at the bar got into a fight and one of them pulled a gun.

Gunshots rang out around 11:38 p.m. outside The Heat, a bar in San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ nightlife district, reports local TV station WOAI.

Police told the outlet that a fight had broken out among some club patrons and those individuals had been kicked out because of it.

The fight then continued outside of The Heat. Eventually, the fight died down, the groups split up and people started to leave. One suspect from one of the fighting groups then fired several gunshots as they drove off. That person hit the nightclub employee. The employee had been outside bringing a security guard some water.

The security guard fired back at the suspect, but authorities say they don’t know if the suspect was hit.

Police said the employee was rushed to a local hospital for treatment with potentially life-threatening injuries, reports station KSAT.

The owner of the club, Randy Cunniff, told WOAI that the fight happened outside and not in his club as authorities said.

A sergeant at the scene of the shooting told the news outlet that authorities had detained one man at the scene, and they are investigating his role in the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no other injuries have been reported. Descriptions of the shooter or the car that the suspect was in have not been released.