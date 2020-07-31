Gay officer who settled suit will resign from diversity unit

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A gay St. Louis County police lieutenant who settled a discrimination lawsuit against the police department for $10.25 million said Friday he is resigning from his job as commander of the department's new diversity and inclusion unit.

Keith Wildhaber, who is white, said he was the victim of racism in a Facebook post, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He alleged in his suit that he was passed over for promotion 23 times and was told to “tone down” his “gayness." Jurors awarded him nearly $20 million in October, but he and the county settled for the lower amount in February.

“The dog whispers of a gay, white guy being unable to lead Diversity and Inclusion were loud and clear,” he wrote. “Systemic racism is alive and well. I tried to ignore the background noise, but I’m not battling ESOP and the activists for another 3 years. This afternoon, I notified the department of my decision to transfer back to Patrol.”

Wildhaber couldn't immediately be reached for comment by the Post-Dispatch on Friday.

Wildhaber had been appointed as commander of the newly created unit in late 2019 by then-Chief Jon Belmar, weeks after a St. Louis County jury found the department had discriminated and retaliated against him because of his sexuality.

But Wildhaber’s appointment had been criticized by the Ethical Society of Police, a group that represents minority officers to address racial discrimination, whose leaders called for a more diverse group of employees to be included in the unit.

The group said in mid-July that it wanted proof that Wildhaber was capable of making “transformative change in racial diversity, inclusion and equity.”

In the Facebook post, Wildhaber wrote that he was qualified to lead the unit and had been enrolled in a national certification program that was postponed until September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said in an email that the department's personnel issues “will be handling internally, per Department policy.”

Sgt. Heather Taylor, president of Ethical Society of Police, said the department should “hire someone that is actually qualified for the position ... someone from the outside who doesn’t have any affiliation to anyone and are given the authority to make decisions that are not overruled by the police board."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.
  • A key federal appeals court will reexamine case on Michael Flynn's guilty plea
    Business Insider

    A key federal appeals court will reexamine case on Michael Flynn's guilty plea

    The full panel of the Washington, DC, Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to reexamine the legal fight over Michael Flynn's guilty plea from the Mueller investigation. Last month, a three-judge panel from the appeals court ordered a lower federal district judge overseeing the case involving the former Trump national security adviser to dismiss it. A key federal appeals court in Washington DC agreed Thursday to reexamine the fight over whether former Trump national security adviswer Michael Flynn's guilty plea can be summarily dismissed.

  • Two pilots dead after firefighting planes collide while battling Nevada Fire; NTSB investigating
    USA TODAY

    Two pilots dead after firefighting planes collide while battling Nevada Fire; NTSB investigating

    Two pilots are dead after their airplanes  collided while battling a 500-acre wildfire in southeastern Nevada, according to authorities. “We offer our sincere condolences to the families of the two pilots and to all those working with the BLM Nevada Ely District,” said Nevada's Bureau of Land Management State Director Jon Raby. The small airplanes that crashed were used to support firefighters on the ground, delivering up to 800 gallons of fire retardant in areas where larger airtankers can not.

  • Tammy Duckworth Wants to Know WTF Are We Supposed to Do With Our Kids During COVID?
    The Daily Beast

    Tammy Duckworth Wants to Know WTF Are We Supposed to Do With Our Kids During COVID?

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth may be on Biden's VP shortlist. “So my choice is five hours of homeschooling every day for my daughter and failing her, because I'm not a trained educator, or sending her to a school where she could very likely get this virus or bring it home and get her 2-year-old sister sick or my 79-year-old mom, who lives with us,” Duckworth tells Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson on the latest episode of The New Abnormal. Then Princeton's Sam Wang talks about how national polling works, what it means for Biden, and the out-of-the-way campaigns that could make a huge difference for decades to come.

  • Top Trump immigration enforcer announces retirement as election nears
    Reuters

    Top Trump immigration enforcer announces retirement as election nears

    U.S. President Donald Trump's top immigration enforcement official on Friday announced he will retire from the agency, a staffing shakeup in a key policy area for Trump as he faces re-election in November. Matthew Albence, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said in a statement that his plan to retire had been prolonged by the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has created challenges for ICE operations both in the field and in immigration detention centers, where nearly 4,000 immigrants have tested positive for the disease.

  • 260 Chinese boats fish near Galapagos; Ecuador on alert
    Associated Press

    260 Chinese boats fish near Galapagos; Ecuador on alert

    Some call it a floating city, a flotilla of 260 mostly Chinese fishing vessels near the Galapagos archipelago that is stirring diplomatic tension and raising worries about the threat to sharks, manta rays and other vulnerable species in waters around the UNESCO world heritage site. Yet the vast fleet is in international waters, outside a maritime border around the Galapagos and also outside coastal waters off Ecuador, which controls the archipelago. That means the fleet, one of the biggest seen in years off South America's Pacific coast, is likely to fish with minimal monitoring until its holds are full.

  • Austin, Texas, joins growing number of U.S. cities in declaring racism a 'public health crisis'
    Yahoo News

    Austin, Texas, joins growing number of U.S. cities in declaring racism a 'public health crisis'

    On Wednesday, the City Council in Austin, Texas, passed a resolution declaring that racism is a “public health crisis.” Citing racial disparities in the rates of poverty, unemployment, homeownership and arrest, the Austin measure echoes the language of resolutions passed in other cities around the country. According to tracking by the American Public Health Association (APHA), dozens of cities and counties have made similar declarations over the past two months.

  • A Louisiana woman who planted seeds from a mysterious package says she's not worried. But the USDA is, and it's asking people not to plant these unknown seeds.
    INSIDER

    A Louisiana woman who planted seeds from a mysterious package says she's not worried. But the USDA is, and it's asking people not to plant these unknown seeds.

    Tallie Spencer/Insider A Louisiana woman says she planted a mysterious package of seeds she received but only became aware of the trend after seeing the news, WAFB reported. Residents across all 50 states have reported getting unsolicited packages — the majority of which are from China — that contain mystery seeds in them, Business Insider previously reported. The Department of Agriculture has warned residents not to plant the seeds.

  • Killer of Rafiki, Uganda's rare silverback mountain gorilla, jailed
    BBC

    Killer of Rafiki, Uganda's rare silverback mountain gorilla, jailed

    The killer of one of Uganda's best known mountain gorillas, Rafiki, has been jailed for 11 years. Felix Byamukama pleaded guilty to illegally entering a protected area and killing a gorilla. Byamukama had said the gorilla attacked him and he killed Rafiki in self defence, according to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

  • Carjacking suspect guns down three police officers in Chicago police station shoot out
    The Independent

    Carjacking suspect guns down three police officers in Chicago police station shoot out

    A carjacking suspect who had already been arrested shot three Chicago police officers as they attempted to escort him into custody on Thursday morning, authorities said. The gunman was being taken out of a patrol van and walked into Northwest Side police station at around 9.30am when he opened fire, hitting the officers. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect used his own gun or took a weapon from one of the police officers.

  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had to be told to unmute his microphone to answer a question during the big tech antitrust hearing
    Business Insider

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had to be told to unmute his microphone to answer a question during the big tech antitrust hearing

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos started to answer a lawmaker's question at Wednesday's tech antitrust hearing — only to be told that he had to unmute his microphone. "Mr. Bezos, I believe you're on mute," one lawmaker can be heard saying. Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were all allowed to participate in the hearing remotely, due to the pandemic.

  • Democrats reject $600 benefit extension from White House, push for more
    Yahoo News Video

    Democrats reject $600 benefit extension from White House, push for more

    Democrats rejected a short-term extension of a $600 weekly unemployment benefit proposed by the White House on Thursday.

  • Are Pap smears 'obsolete'? There's a better option for cervical cancer screening, American Cancer Society says
    USA TODAY

    Are Pap smears 'obsolete'? There's a better option for cervical cancer screening, American Cancer Society says

    Not sure how often you should be getting screened for cervical cancer? One group of clinicians now says that you only need an HPV screening once every five years rather than a Pap smear every three years. The American Cancer Society released new guidelines on cervical cancer screenings Thursday, recommending that people with a cervix start HPV testing at age 25, rather than age 21, and undergo HPV testing every five years through age 65.

  • Trump says coronavirus stimulus checks, direct payments may be more than $1,200
    NBC News

    Trump says coronavirus stimulus checks, direct payments may be more than $1,200

    President Donald Trump said Wednesday he wants the next coronavirus relief package to be "very generous" with direct stimulus payments to Americans that are potentially more than $1,200. "It may go higher than that, actually," Trump said in an interview with ABC affiliate KMID in Texas during a trip to the state. When he left the White House earlier in the day, Trump said his priorities for this next relief measure are those payments and an eviction moratorium.

  • Reuters

    Russian jet fighter buzzes two U.S. spy planes over Black Sea

    A Russian Su-27 jet fighter buzzed two U.S. reconnaissance planes on Thursday after they had approached the Russian border over the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry said. It said the Russian fighter approached the U.S. strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and P-8A Poseidon patrolling plane. "The American reconnaissance planes were not allowed to breach the Russian Federation's state border," the ministry said in a statement.

  • Police Find Child’s Toy Bucket in Secret Sealed Cellar Being Searched for Madeleine McCann
    The Daily Beast

    Police Find Child’s Toy Bucket in Secret Sealed Cellar Being Searched for Madeleine McCann

    Police and cadaver-hunting dogs are on the scene in a backyard in Hanover, Germany, where a secret sealed cellar has just been unearthed in the hunt for missing Briton Madeleine McCann. The cellar was once under a garden shed on property where German pedophile Christian Brueckner, the latest suspect in the missing-child case, once lived. The shed was torn down years ago, but neighbors said Brueckner once spent hours inside.

  • These 13 states need to lock down now, according to Harvard coronavirus experts
    Yahoo News

    These 13 states need to lock down now, according to Harvard coronavirus experts

    Harvard and the Trump task force define the red zone differently, but both base their color-coded risk levels on a key metric: the seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The “seven-day average” part is important because it smooths out daily fluctuations due to reporting. The “new daily cases” part is important because it offers a current snapshot of the scale of the outbreak.

  • US election 2020: The war hero who could be Biden's running mate
    BBC

    US election 2020: The war hero who could be Biden's running mate

    Who is Tammy Duckworth, the US senator from Illinois who is reportedly on the short list for the vice-presidential slot on the Democratic ticket? Born in Bangkok and wounded in the Iraq war, Tammy Duckworth has a Purple Heart and the instincts of a street fighter. When she said recently on CNN that she was open-minded about the prospect of removing US monuments to US founders and slave holders, Mr Carlson questioned her patriotism.

  • 3 Georgia inmates are being praised for rescuing their guard after he fell unconscious and split his head open
    INSIDER

    3 Georgia inmates are being praised for rescuing their guard after he fell unconscious and split his head open

    The incident, which drew attention on social media, has sparked a flurry of donations to the inmates' accounts. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said the inmates had pounded on their cell doors when they saw the deputy fall — when he awoke, he thought an inmate needed help and released the cell doors to free them. The three inmates, Terry Loveless, Walter Whitehead, and Mitchell Smalls, then came to his aid and used his phone and radio to call for help.

  • A hotel in Australia had to ban a pair of 6-foot emus for overstepping their guest privileges
    Business Insider

    A hotel in Australia had to ban a pair of 6-foot emus for overstepping their guest privileges

    Last week, Kevin and Carol learned to walk up the stairs. Yaraka co-owners Gerry and Chris Gimblett have installed an emu barrier to remind Kevin and Carol that they're still welcome — just not inside the hotel. Emus, endemic to Australia, are the world's second-largest bird and average 5.7 feet tall, according to Smithsonian's National Zoo.

  • South Korean general sacked over defector's return
    AFP

    South Korean general sacked over defector's return

    A South Korean marine major-general was relieved of his command Friday after the military failed to prevent a man's illegal defection back to the North, officials said. The man's departure only came to light when Pyongyang -- which insists it has not had any coronavirus cases -- announced at the weekend that a "runaway" who had returned across the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone was suspected of having the disease. Defections from the South to the North are extremely rare, and doubly so across the DMZ, which divides the peninsula and is one of the world's most secure borders.

  • Nearly a third of Poland has declared 'LGBT-free zones.' The EU is denying funds to them.
    USA TODAY

    Nearly a third of Poland has declared 'LGBT-free zones.' The EU is denying funds to them.

    After nearly a third of Poland towns and municipalities declared "LGBT-free zones," the European Union has stepped in and denied funding to them. Six towns in Poland that have adopted the homophobic policies have been denied funding, according to a statement from the EU's Commissioner for Equality. "EU values and fundamental rights must be respected by Member States and state authorities," said Commissioner Helena Dalli in a tweet Tuesday.

  • Hurricane Isaias slams Puerto Rico, could hit Florida on weekend
    NBC News

    Hurricane Isaias slams Puerto Rico, could hit Florida on weekend

    Hurricane Isaias bore down on Puerto Rico, bringing high winds, flash-flood warnings and up to 8 inches of rain in some areas as forecasters predicted it would hit south Florida on Saturday, the U.S. Weather Service said. Isaias started as a tropical storm and was declared a hurricane late Thursday by the National Hurricane Center. "Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicate that the tropical storm has strengthened to a hurricane," the center said in an update statement.

  • U.S. lets ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen publish book while serving sentence at home
    Reuters

    U.S. lets ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen publish book while serving sentence at home

    Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, will be allowed to publish a book critical of the U.S. president before the Nov. 3 election while completing his criminal sentence at home, under an agreement filed on Thursday. The agreement between Cohen's lawyers and federal prosecutors also frees Cohen to engage with news organizations and use social media, as he serves the remainder of his three-year term for campaign finance violations and other crimes in home confinement. "There shall be no specific media provision" governing Cohen's activities, according to the agreement, which requires approval by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan.

  • Did the CIA Torture an Undercover DEA Agent for a Mexican Drug Cartel?
    The Daily Beast

    Did the CIA Torture an Undercover DEA Agent for a Mexican Drug Cartel?

    Narcos: Mexico's first two seasons revolve around the 1985 murder of undercover DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was abducted, tortured and slain by the Guadalajara Cartel he was investigating. Mining thrilling drama from reality, the Netflix series is a true story about bravery and villainy that's overflowing with larger-than-life figures, be it the bold Camarena, the ruthless cartel kingpins Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo and Rafael Caro Quintero, or the resolute DEA agents intent on bringing to justice those responsible for their comrade's killing—the latter group led by Walt Breslin, a take-no-prisoners American tasked with leading the retaliatory mission against the drug lords.

  • GOP intransigence in Michigan could lead to a chaotic presidential election
    Yahoo News

    GOP intransigence in Michigan could lead to a chaotic presidential election

    A top Michigan official warned on Wednesday that, unless the Republican-controlled state Legislature passes a law to speed up the reporting of election results, it would be responsible for a chaotic and destabilizing election this fall. “Continued inaction by lawmakers, when we need their support and partnership now more than ever, will equate to a dereliction of duty,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said on a conference call with reporters. Benson, a Democrat, is the state's top election official.