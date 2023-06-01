"I Want This On A T-Shirt": A Conservative Tried To Tweet An Anti-LGBT+ Graphic, And Gay Twitter Completely Flipped It Around
Recently, one conservative-turned-politician-hopeful decided they had nothing better to do on a Friday before a long weekend than to tweet an anti-LGBT graphic.
In the image, the words Pride Month are initially highlighted in white against a black backdrop before they shift as the words repeat below it. The highlights turn into rainbow colors and eventually only point to the last two letters of the word pride and first two letters of month, spelling "demon."
BET / Via giphy.com
The image plays on an outdated and dehumanizing suggestion that queer folk are ungodly or evil. And though I can only assume what kind of reaction this person was hoping to get from their post, it had the opposite effect. Instead, people throughout the LGBT+ community took the Little Nas X route:
Here are some of the best reactions from those who redefined this failed jab:
1.
no but like… as homophobic as this is it’s also so cunty, i want it on my wall https://t.co/S4ohu9glTZ
— theytranada ✡︎ 🪩 (@joshleonn) May 27, 2023
2.
Bestie's ready!! https://t.co/Rw1tPEsw8N pic.twitter.com/MMyFhhTXoA
— appa 🦬💨 (@rjvalmadrid) May 28, 2023
World of Wonder / Via Twitter: @rjvalmadrid
3.
Homophobes unintentionally be making some of the hardest pro-lgbtq graphics ever, catch me outside with my demons all summer this shit go crazy https://t.co/msWUMprqEg
— [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) May 28, 2023
4.
hell yeah gays let’s fucking go 😈
— death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) May 28, 2023
5.
honey wake up new account header just dropped https://t.co/cIm2NQYdnI
— slayddie yasson🇺🇦 (@_krrivi_) May 28, 2023
6.
me on june 1st https://t.co/Bgk19KnQeR pic.twitter.com/Pmbci9spw8
— non bariny lesbion ❤️🔥 (@scythespice) May 28, 2023
Ufotable, Inc. / Via Twitter: @scythespice
7.
You thought this was gon piss us off?! I want this as a shirt!!! This is fire!!!! We stay on Demon time https://t.co/vISj9srJuw
— ✨Lovely✨ (@ItsLovelyLaveau) May 28, 2023
8.
Conservatives accidentally created the coolest pride merch I have ever seenhttps://t.co/ejqEL63szT
— Sr.Hoke (May Edition) (@PlanoNameHokeB) May 28, 2023
9.
New tattoo idea just dropped https://t.co/uaPsv6AjEg
— Bronwen 💜💙 (@Bronwen85) May 28, 2023
10.
c'mon girls lets get evil ewwwww https://t.co/ebx0Kq2ho1 pic.twitter.com/13C6gPBmZd
— felipe 🦋 (@WitchAphrodite) May 28, 2023
World of Wonder / Via Twitter: @WitchAphrodite
11.
I don't think she's aware of how hard this goes https://t.co/hQhPMW6P5p
— beasty🍖 (@braverbeast) May 28, 2023
12.
if sucking and fucking makes me a demon then so be it pic.twitter.com/cylffLFxR8
— joey :) (@babyaphrodite04) May 27, 2023