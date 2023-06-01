"I Want This On A T-Shirt": A Conservative Tried To Tweet An Anti-LGBT+ Graphic, And Gay Twitter Completely Flipped It Around

Recently, one conservative-turned-politician-hopeful decided they had nothing better to do on a Friday before a long weekend than to tweet an anti-LGBT graphic

In the image, the words Pride Month are initially highlighted in white against a black backdrop before they shift as the words repeat below it. The highlights turn into rainbow colors and eventually only point to the last two letters of the word pride and first two letters of month, spelling "demon."

The image plays on an outdated and dehumanizing suggestion that queer folk are ungodly or evil. And though I can only assume what kind of reaction this person was hoping to get from their post, it had the opposite effect. Instead, people throughout the LGBT+ community took the Little Nas X route:

Here are some of the best reactions from those who redefined this failed jab:

no but like… as homophobic as this is it’s also so cunty, i want it on my wall https://t.co/S4ohu9glTZ — theytranada ✡︎ 🪩 (@joshleonn) May 27, 2023

Homophobes unintentionally be making some of the hardest pro-lgbtq graphics ever, catch me outside with my demons all summer this shit go crazy https://t.co/msWUMprqEg — [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) May 28, 2023

hell yeah gays let’s fucking go 😈 — death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) May 28, 2023

honey wake up new account header just dropped https://t.co/cIm2NQYdnI — slayddie yasson🇺🇦 (@_krrivi_) May 28, 2023

You thought this was gon piss us off?! I want this as a shirt!!! This is fire!!!! We stay on Demon time https://t.co/vISj9srJuw — ✨Lovely✨ (@ItsLovelyLaveau) May 28, 2023

Conservatives accidentally created the coolest pride merch I have ever seenhttps://t.co/ejqEL63szT — Sr.Hoke (May Edition) (@PlanoNameHokeB) May 28, 2023

New tattoo idea just dropped https://t.co/uaPsv6AjEg — Bronwen 🩷💜💙 (@Bronwen85) May 28, 2023

I don't think she's aware of how hard this goes https://t.co/hQhPMW6P5p — beasty🍖 (@braverbeast) May 28, 2023

if sucking and fucking makes me a demon then so be it pic.twitter.com/cylffLFxR8 — joey :) (@babyaphrodite04) May 27, 2023

