Gay Twitter Is Memeing President Eisenhower After A Photo Of Him Posing Went Viral — Here's Why It's Messier Than It Seems

If you're on the younger side or perhaps someone who did not grow up in the US, then you might not be familiar with Dwight D. Eisenhower. Eisenhower was a five-star army general and commander of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force during World War II — he also planned the Battle of Normandy.

Eisenhower also served as president from 1953–61.

It was during his time as president in 1953 that he issued Executive Order 10450 . While the order didn't specifically mention LGBTQ people in its language, it used the term "sexual perversion" as a reason to prevent or fire gay and lesbian people from government jobs (deeming them to be security risks). According to the Mattachine Society of Washington, DC , in just the 1950s alone, somewhere between 7,000 to 10,000 lost their jobs because they were suspected of being homosexuals.

Early LGBTQ activists fought back against it, and eventually the courts (starting in 1973 ) and the Clinton Administration would bring an end to Order 10450.

Frank Kameny was an astronomer working for the U.S. Army Map Service when he was fired.He appealed his firing through the judicial system, taking his case as high as the Supreme Court.Kameny also helped lead picket lines outside the White House. One of his protest signs: 10:13 PM - 15 Jun 2020

So, now that you have all that backstory, you're probably asking yourself, "OK, but what does that have to do with a viral photo of him?"

Glad you asked. A few days ago, the Twitter account "Presidents and vice presidents doing normal shit" tweeted this photo of Eisenhower, looking — well, to use an old-fashioned term — a little light in the loafers. The photo took off on Gay Twitter, which, of course, seems ironic given Eisenhower's views on homosexuality.

Dwight D. Eisenhower poses in front of an American flag. 19th June, 1945. 12:28 AM - 11 Jun 2022

So, I rounded up some "gay Eisenhower" tweets that'll have you laughing:

1.

The “D.” in “Dwight D. Eisenhower” stands for Diva https://t.co/fd6fCyEOYB 11:52 PM - 11 Jun 2022

2.

@NormaIPresident was he, you know 02:34 PM - 11 Jun 2022

3.

“NOT ME GETTING READY TO BOMB HIROSHIMA I- 💀” Dwight D. Eisenhower https://t.co/miOdlB5rXA 05:07 AM - 12 Jun 2022

4.

Dwight Eisenhower at his friend's birthday party June 4th, 1945. 12:05 PM - 13 Jun 2022

5.

Dwight D. Eisenhower untucks in the Interior Illusions Lounge. 19th June, 1945. 09:46 PM - 11 Jun 2022

6.

RuPaul: And last but not least, why he gotta be Dwight!? President Dwight D. Eisenhower is here! President Eisenhower: Hi Ru! https://t.co/1kRKhbLuRg 12:02 PM - 12 Jun 2022

7.

Sis not me overthrowing a Central American government… https://t.co/QGdOspwuvI 03:40 AM - 12 Jun 2022

8.

9.

Message from Dwight D. Eisenhower for Pride Month:I want YOU to SERVE, bitches! 06:31 PM - 12 Jun 2022

10.

@NormaIPresident Oh he is SERVING in these Brunello Cucinelli Oxblood single monk strap loafers with sheer socks 03:13 AM - 12 Jun 2022

11.

He's the Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B https://t.co/Kv7EvMHdST 02:09 PM - 12 Jun 2022

12.

@NormaIPresident Oh bitch, he KNEW he was slaying like a kween boss, yaaasss huntyyyy 07:30 PM - 11 Jun 2022

13.

Miss Ike if you nasty https://t.co/kFLnNVFwCh 02:37 AM - 12 Jun 2022

14.

sitting zesty asl https://t.co/xwGa9ZFsj9 01:34 AM - 12 Jun 2022

15.

16.

17.

Secret Service escorting him out after the photo shoot https://t.co/Ku6jsII69c 07:14 PM - 12 Jun 2022

18.

19.

20.

What he wore to war https://t.co/BkRsewvI9E 12:42 AM - 12 Jun 2022

21.

