Gay Victim of Bronx Subway Stabbing Speaks Out, Suspect Arrested

Tavon Silver

The New York Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing of a 31-year-old man last week on a subway in the Bronx on the first day of Pride Month.

Runadieo Jordan, 52, has been charged with assault as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, according to local TV station WNYW.

Jordan allegedly attacked the Tavon Silver at 1 a.m. last Wednesday because Silver was playing his music too loud. The attack occurred on a Wakefield-bound No. 2 train as it approached the Third Avenue–149th Street station.

“Turn the music down, f****t!” Jordan allegedly yelled before he produced a blade and stabbed Silver in the wrist.

“I think I have the feeling back in my fingers, like, you know, but I’m just happy to have my arms. I mean, I’m happy to have my life,” Silver told WNYW.

He said that he had been riding the train with his fiancé when Jordan yelled at them a couple of times. When the train pulled into the station Jordan allegedly stabbed Silver in the arm.

“Next thing I know, like, I had a hole in my arm. Like blood was gushing everywhere,” Silver said. “It was one straight cut, and he took a giant chunk of my wrist. He literally cut my wrist off. So, like, if you look straight through, you can see my bone.”

Silver added, "He came walking by us as I was losing consciousness on the floor, bleeding out. And he just walked right by us, and he was like, ‘Here you go, you stupid f****t.’”

He told the outlet that he wouldn’t be scared away from the subway over the attack.

“I'm not going to change my life just because of this,” Silver said. “I want to see more gay people on the 2 train for me.”