Gayle King and Anderson Cooper Play Prompter Wars

During “Prompter Wars,” the words on the Clubhouse prompter go wild and it’s up to Andy Cohen, Gayle King and Anderson Cooper to take turns reading the runaway screen to see who can keep up the most. Gayle is up first and tries her best to stay on pace with the copy, Anderson nearly reads the text to perfection and Andy takes on the competition. Gayle is ready for a second round and the trio takes on the prompter once again, but who can read the fastest?

