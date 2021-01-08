Gayle King holds 'SoHo Karen' accountable for her attack on Black teen

Christi Carras
In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Gayle King arrives at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Gayle King arrives at the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills. (Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)

"CBS This Morning" anchor Gayle King wants answers from Miya Ponsetto, the so-called SoHo Karen, who physically assaulted a 14-year-old Black child after falsely accusing him of stealing her cellphone.

"Miya, help me understand," King began her interview with Ponsetto, part of which aired Friday morning on CBS. "What made you think that Keyon [Harrold Jr.] had your phone? That's why I'm confused. Why did you think he had it?"

In the viral footage recorded Saturday, 22-year-old Ponsetto yells at Keyon and his father, who repeatedly explain that her phone is not in their possession. Ponsetto, who's from Piru in eastern Ventura County, then continues to pursue them, ordering the manager of New York City's Arlo Hotel to seize the phone she falsely claims is hers.

In separate surveillance footage, Ponsetto is seen chasing and tackling Keyon in the hotel lobby. According to the New York Times, the Arlo later informed the Harrolds that Ponsetto retrieved her phone from the hotel that day after it was found by an Uber driver.

On Thursday, Ponsetto was arrested in Ventura County after the New York Police Department flew detectives to California with a warrant for her arrest.

"I was approaching the people that had been exiting the hotel, because in my mind, anybody exiting is probably ... the one that is trying to steal my phone," Ponsetto told King.

"I admit, yes, I could have approached the situation differently — or maybe not yelled at him like that and made him feel ... some sort of inferior way and making him feel as if I was, like, hurting his feelings because that's not my intention. I consider myself to be super sweet. I really never ever meant for it to, like, hurt him or his father."

When King asked whether she interrogated "everybody in the lobby," Ponsetto said, "Um, not everyone" and clarified that she spoke to some people "to do my part" while the hotel manager was reviewing the security footage. King also challenged the "super sweet" characterization, arguing that Ponsetto's actions were "very extreme" and don't paint her as "someone who's super sweet."

"How would you feel," Ponsetto countered, "if you were alone in New York ... and you lose the one thing that gets stolen from you that has all the access to the only way that you're able to get back home?"

Again, King pushed back.

"I just don't think I would randomly attack people in the manner in which you did," King said. "When you look at that video, you're standing there in your leggings and your flip-flops, and it looks like you're just going nuts, for lack of a better word."

Referring to herself as a "girl" throughout the remainder of the interview, Ponsetto apologized "sincerely, from the bottom of my heart" before accusing Keyon's father of assaulting her ("It looked like you had just attacked his son," King said). Ponsetto also suggested that she attacked Keyon only by "yelling at him."

Miya Ponsetto
A booking photo of Miya Ponsetto. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office via AP)

"Yes, OK, I apologize," she said. "Can we move on?"

When King continued to press her, contending, "You are old enough to know better," Ponsetto cut her off.

"Alright, Gayle! Enough," she barked, making a downward gesture with her hand as her lawyer whispered, "Stop, stop."

Reflecting on the exchange with her co-anchors, King noted that Ponsetto repeatedly ignored advice from her lawyer during the interview — including a tip to remove her black baseball cap, which had "Daddy" written on it.

"It was an interesting afternoon," King said, adding: "It's a very sad story, though. I think there's something sad about her and ... the trauma that she put this 14-year-old teenager through. That's not OK."

In a statement provided to "CBS This Morning," the parents of Keyon said: "This is not about an apology from someone who until a few days ago was claiming she did nothing wrong, and in fact alleged Keyon Harrold Sr. had assaulted her. Someone who targeted a 14-year-old Black child because of the color of his skin."

A clip of the interview, posted Friday on Twitter by "CBS This Morning," drew sharp criticism from several who condemned Ponsetto as "dangerous," "disrespectful," "entitled" and a "violent racist."

"Here lies the privilege of 'SoHo Karen' as she wears a 'daddy' hat to a national television interview with Gayle King and cuts her off with a hand up and 'enough' while calling herself a 'sweet girl,'" tweeted Arianna Davis, the digital director of O, the Oprah Magazine.

"Note how the 22 yr old woman called herself a 'girl' and the 14 yr old Black boy a 'man' ... intentionally positioning herself as blameless/a victim and taking away the teen's boyhood, catapulting him as the more adult and responsible person," wrote Twitter user Kelia Washington. "Language is everything."

Here are more reactions to King's interview with Ponsetto, which will air in full Monday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • ‘The final betrayal’: Trump supporters denounce president on Reddit after he suddenly decries Capitol riot violence he incited

    MAGA faithful infuriated as leader suddenly denounces 'lawlessness and mayhem’

  • Man Photographed with Foot on Desk in Pelosi’s Office Is Arrested

    Law enforcement officials announced Friday that they had arrested the man pictured in a viral photograph sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with one leg up on her desk when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Officials said they took 60-year-old Richard Barnett into custody in Little Rock, Ark. and also released details about crimes for which several people will face federal charges.Barnett, who faces charges of violent entry and theft of public property, among other things, told KFSM that he was looking for a bathroom when he saw that the door to Pelosi’s office was open."I sat down here in my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot. That ain’t her desk — we loaned her that desk," he told KFSM. "And she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I would sit down and appreciate the desk." Barnett is being held in the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Ark., awaiting his initial appearance, according to NBC News.A New York Times reporter on Wednesday shared a video of Barnett, which he said was taken after the Arkansan's time in the speaker's office, and shows him bragging about taking a personalized envelope from the office, which he says he didn't steal. > Here’s Mr. Barnett, who goes by “Bigo,” telling the story in his own words pic.twitter.com/oSyKiCDXgy> > -- Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021"I left a quarter on her desk," he said, and later added that he left a "nasty note" as well."I'll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the D.C. jail," he added.Barnett said that he knocked politely on the door to the office, but was then pushed inside by other rioters. Pelosi's aides have said her office was vandalized on Wednesday and that a laptop from a conference room had been stolen, though the equipment was only used for presentations.Officials earlier announced the arrests of 82 people at the state, local and federal levels, according to reports, while the FBI's Washington Field Office on Friday released 40 photos of people who are wanted in connection with the rioting at the Capitol.A state lawmaker from West Virginia was also charged Friday in connection with the riot at the Capitol. Derrick Evans, a Republican, reportedly recorded and then deleted a video of himself joining the crowd, leading to a petition asking for him to step down.Meanwhile, 70-year-old Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Ala. is accused of having two handguns, an assault rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails that included gasoline and what appeared to be homemade napalm, officials said.Police were able to link Coffman to a suspicious red GMC pick-up truck with Alabama plates, according to NBC News.Mark Leffingwell was charged and is accused of knowingly entering restricted ground and assaulting an officer after entering the Capitol. Leffingwell repeatedly punched a U.S. Capitol Police officer in the helmet and chest, according to court papers.Christopher Michael Alberts of Maryland is accused of illegally entering the Capitol while in possession of a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and a separate magazine filled with ammunition. Alberts, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, is also accused of having a pocketknife at the time.He "immediately tried to flee" before police detained him, according to court papers. He told police he had the gun "for personal protection and he did not intend on using the firearm to harm anyone."

  • More than 60 feared dead as Indonesian Boeing 737 crashes into the sea

    More than 60 people are feared dead after a plane crashed off the coast of Indonesia shortly after take-off on Saturday afternoon. Flight SJ182 took off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, and then plunged more than 10,000 feet into the sea. Officials said the plane was carrying 50 passengers – including ten children - and 12 crew. On Saturday night, a large-scale search operation was underway to hunt for wreckage of the plane, which is sank in 30 metre- deep waters around the island of Lancang, part of the Thousand Islands chain just north of Jakarta. The plane was heading on a 90-minute domestic flight to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia's Borneo island At the time of the crash, local fishermen spoke of hearing a thunderous explosion. When they reached the area, they discovered pieces of wreckage from the airliner. "The plane fell like lightning into the sea and exploded in the water," one fisherman told the BBC’s Indonesian service. "It was pretty close to us, the shards of a kind of plywood almost hit my ship."

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Will the legislature fight back?

  • Petition to Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Draws 1 Million Signatures

    The latest effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has gained more than 1 million signatures, with nine weeks left to collect the additional 500,000 that would enable the measure to be placed on the ballot.Should the recall effort receive 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March, a mid-year election would take place."The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.A senior adviser to the recall campaign, Randy Economy, previously told Fox News that it hoped to meet the benchmark required to place the measure on the ballot by mid-to late-January.He told the outlet the effort is nonpartisan, with supporters of both Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Trump backing the cause.While recall initiatives in the Golden State seldom make it onto the ballot, Newsom’s public image has been marred recently by a series of controversies, including his attendance at a mask-less, not-socially-distanced indoor dinner party late last year even as he enacted strict coronavirus restrictions in the state.Economy said a number of the movement’s supporters believe the governor has mismanaged the state’s coronavirus response, particularly as it relates to small businesses.Many small business owners in the state have lost their livelihoods while big-box stores have been allowed to remain open, he said. Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.In 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in the U.S. since 1921. The vacancy was ultimately filled by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  • What will rise from the ashes of the Republican Party?

    That question now looms over American politics after a week in which the party was thrust out of power in Washington DC and ripped in two by Donald Trump’s anti-democratic demands. With the double victory for Democratic senators in Georgia, the Republicans lost their control of the Senate, just as they have done with the White House and the House of Representatives. With the unprecedented scenes on Tuesday, a day of bloodshed in the US Capitol and a president vowing to overturn an election, the Trumpists and traditionalists finally split. You need only peer back a month or two into the past to find a time when Donald Trump and his Republican congressmen were still largely joined at the hip. The marriage had always been one of convenience. Almost every sitting Republican senator and congressmen opposed Mr Trump winning their party’s presidential nomination in 2016. But installed in the White House after a shock election victory and with a vice-like grip on the Republican base, Mr Trump’s political power over his congressmen was immense. There were moments on policy that they were willing to stand up to him en masse. When he sided with Vladimir Putin over US intelligence chiefs on Russian election meddling, for example, or his proposed troop withdrawal from Syria. But those senators who chose to repeatedly challenge him publicly, such as Jeff Flake of Arizona or Bob Corker of Tennessee, were forced to retire for fear of a primary challenger. Even Mitt Romney, now the standard-bearer of moderate Republicanism and a fierce critic of Mr Trump, accepted the president’s endorsement when he first ran to be Utah’s senator in 2018. But this week the gulf cracked back open.

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Fellow soldier faces military trial in sex assault of soldier from NC who later died

    A private first class will be arraigned on a sex assault charge before a military judge.

  • National Guard Troops Deploying to DC Will Come With Lethal Weapons

    National Guard troops deploying to Washington, D.C., will have access to lethal weapons.

  • Error causes millions of stimulus payments to be deposited in wrong accounts

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • California Congresswoman Who Once Questioned Mask-Wearing Catches COVID-19

    Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA), who once expressed skepticism about the mask mandate in Orange County last spring, has tested positive for COVID-19. Although she does not show any symptoms, the 65-year-old Korean American politician learned she had been in contact with someone positive with the virus, Steel’s statement said via Associated Press. “At the advice of the Attending Physician, and to protect the health of my colleagues, I will be quarantining,” Steel said via Los Angeles Times.

  • The police officer whose head was smashed in a doorway by pro-Trump mob at US Capitol was injured and will be out of work 'for a while'

    Video from the Capitol captured a pro-Trump mob barking as they crush a police officer's head in a door, pull at his gas mask, and hit him in the face.

  • 'QAnon shaman' claims he is like Martin Luther King at Capitol riot

    The QAnon ‘shaman’ who stormed the capital with Trump supporters said he only “walked through an open door” in a post comparing his civil disobedience to Martin Luther King. Jake Angeli, an actor from Arizona, who called himself the QAnon shaman, was seen at the protest wearing a horned hat with a painted and a bare chest covered in tattoos. According to NBC News he compared himself to civil rights leader Martin Luther King “dealing with the global narrative that Biden won through civil disobedience.” The name QAnon comes from the internet conspiracy theory popular among Donald Trump’s supporters that has continued its popularity during the pandemic and the President’s attempt to discount the election result. “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” said Mr Angeli, 33. He said that he was unconcerned by police and prosecutors’ investigations into the riot at the Capitol. “What I was doing was civil disobedience,” he said. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” Mr Angeli added. “I walked through an open door, dude.” Mr Angeli was one of many supporters of the President who flew from all over the US to Washington before laying siege to the Capitol building. In an interview with ORF, the Austrian broadcaster, while holding a sign reading ‘Q sent me,’ he said that banks all over the world are using money to make “deep underground bases where they have all this top secret technology going on.” Such conspiracy theories, including the idea that governments are secretly making “infinite energy, cloning, and antigravity technology,” as Mr Angeli claims, are commonplace in the Trump movement which propelled him to millions of votes yet again in this year’s election. Mr Angeli in the past has called himself a “multi-dimensional or hyper dimensional being" who can "see into these other higher dimensions.”

  • Pakistani Shiites end protests, hold funeral for 11 miners

    Hundreds of Pakistani Shiites gathered Saturday to bury 11 coal miners from the minority Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group, ending a week of protests that sought to highlight the community's plight. Protesters staged a sit-in after the militant group captured and shot the miners last Sunday in Machh, an area some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's troubled Baluchistan province. Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived Saturday afternoon in Quetta and was expected to meet with a delegation of mourners and Shiite leaders, according to his office.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Congressional Democrats demand Capitol riot investigation, fear it was an ‘inside job’

    In the days following the violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building by Trump supporters, several Democrats of the House of Representatives demanded answers about how the rioters were able to enter the Capitol and access certain rooms so easily. Politico reported that some Democrats felt that Trump’s supporters were assisted by members of the Capitol police as well as Capitol employees. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) reportedly said it was an “inside job” during a caucus call on Friday, January 8.

  • Dominion Voting Systems sues Sidney Powell for defamation

    Dominion Voting Systems is suing former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell for her months of false claims against the company.Powell, who continued stumping for President Trump even after his campaign tried to distance itself from her, has alleged without any proof that Dominion machines somehow changed Trump votes to President-elect Joe Biden. Dominion filed a lawsuit against Powell on Friday seeking $1.3 billion for damages caused by her defamatory conspiracy peddling."Acting in concert with allies and media outlets that were determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election, Powell launched a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion," the company said in its complaint. "Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract," the complaint continued. The false claims about Dominion's machines were repeated at Trump's Wednesday rally in D.C., and by his supporters as they attacked the Capitol.Powell was far from the only Trump ally who spread false claims about Dominion; Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani was a frequent conspiracy monger. In December, Giuliani was reportedly told to expect "imminent" legal action from the company. A Dominion employee also recently sued Powell and others for harassment they suffered after the false claims.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Will the legislature fight back?

  • Lawyers: Woman on US death row not competent for execution

    Lawyers for the only woman on federal death row are asking a judge to halt her execution and arguing she isn’t competent and can’t be put to death. Lisa Montgomery's lawyers filed a petition Friday in federal court in Indiana seeking to halt the execution, which is scheduled for Tuesday at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Biden opposes the death penalty, and his spokesman has said he’ll work to end its use.