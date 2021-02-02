Gayle King’s daughter marries fiancé at Oprah’s home

Biba Adams
Updated
King had been waiting to share news of Kirby Bumpus’ wedding, at her godmother’s home, on a day in December.

Gayle King’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus, got married in December at the home of her mom’s best friend, Oprah Winfrey.

King shared the news Monday from her anchor post on CBS This Morning, and she gave exclusive details to O Magazine, where she is editor-at-large. She said she had been waiting to announce the news.

Media personalities Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey observe the crowd at the completion of the “Live Your Best Life Walk” to celebrate O, The Oprah Magazine’s 10th anniversary in Times Square in May 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
Media personalities Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey observe the crowd at the completion of the “Live Your Best Life Walk” to celebrate O, The Oprah Magazine’s 10th anniversary in Times Square in May 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Winfrey, who is Bumpus’ godmother, offered her palatial home for the wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. The event’s guest list was reportedly extremely small and only included Winfrey and longtime Winfrey love Stedman Graham; King’s son, Will, officiated the service.

“Nobody knows Kirby the way her brother does, so for him to do the ceremony felt meant to be,” said King. “My son, Will, says, ‘We call ourselves a tripod, and that day with Virgil, we became a perfect square.'”

Photographer Joe Pugliese, who does not normally take pictures at weddings, was scheduled to be at the media mogul’s home that week for a different shoot, which was canceled. Several of the beautiful images he captured were shared in her publication, O Magazine.

King noted that to maintain safety, Bumpus conducted her dress fittings via Zoom, where she got feedback from her mother, godmother and best friend. King said that unfortunately, she wasn’t able to help her daughter get ready on the big day, instead saying outside to maintain social distancing.

Read More: Black coordinators make Super Bowl history with Buccaneers

“Because [Winfrey] is very strict with COVID, Will and I were not allowed in the house, so I didn’t get a chance to zip up her dress or help her in it, but I knew Oprah covered all that, so I knew she was in good hands,” King said. “But it’s tough to see your daughter get married and you can’t hug. That was very difficult.”

Bumpus got engaged to Virgil Miller in February of 2019. King said the couple hopes to have a larger wedding in the near future as the pandemic subsides.

