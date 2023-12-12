Gayle King Looks Back on Her Fashions from the Past
Gayle King takes a walk down memory lane when she looks back on some of her older ensembles during “Versace or Hibachi.” Gayle says, at the time, she liked the purple number she wore in 2005, but throws it on the hibachi grill. She also calls the coat she wore to the John Legend Grammy party timeless, she loves the colorful dress she wore in 2004, gives a “Versace” to the Vera Wang dress she wore to the Oscars in 2005 and says she liked twinning with Alfre Woodard at the Tonys in 2006.