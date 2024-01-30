Gayle Manchin in stable condition after car crash in Alabama

Jan. 30—U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV issued a statement Tuesday about the condition of his wife Gayle who was injured earlier this week in a crash while traveling in Alabama.

Manchin spoke Tuesday about Federal Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission Gayle Manchin's health after a car accident in Birmingham, Alabama.

"On Monday, my wife Gayle and her colleague Guy Land were involved in a car accident on the way from the airport to the hotel in Birmingham, Ala. for an Appalachian Regional Commission event that was planned for today," Manchin said. "Both were admitted to UAB Hospital and are receiving excellent care. She remains in stable condition but will stay there for a couple of days for precautionary measures. We want to thank the first responders who answered the call and were first on-site to provide assistance and support."

U.S. Senator Shelley Moorre Capito, R-WV, posted a statement regarding the news about Gayle Manchin and Guy Land.

"Charlie and I are thinking about our friends Gayle Manchin and Guy Land as they recover from a car accident," Capito stated. "We hope for a speedy recovery and are thankful for the quick action of first responders."