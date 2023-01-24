Gaylesville man charged with possession of child pornography

A Gaylesville man faces 130 child pornography charges after Cherokee County investigators investigated a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Sheriff Jeff Shaver said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence, resulting in the arrest of Justin Glenn Freeman, 28, on the child porn charges.

He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.

