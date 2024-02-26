Gaylord company fined $750K for disabling emissions controls on semi-trucks

A Gaylord company that earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the federal Clean Air Act through an aftermarket scheme to disable emissions control systems on semi-trucks was fined $750,000 and sentenced to probation in federal court.

U.S. District Court Judge for Western Michigan Paul L. Maloney ordered the felony conviction and fine last week on Diesel Freak LLC, and also sentenced the owner of the business, Ryan Lalone, and two employees, Wade Lalone and James Sisson, each to one year probation.

They were the final convictions in a 14-charge sweep in Michigan by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. attorneys, part of a national law enforcement effort targeting companies and individuals seeking to subvert emissions controls in violation of the Clean Air Act.

The parties last year had entered into plea agreements in which they admitted to the conspiracy.

A diesel repair and electronics modification facility, Diesel Freak designs and builds electronic monitoring and modification kids that adjust engine power and fuel efficiency through Wi-Fi connections with trucks on the road.

How the scheme worked

From approximately 2015 through November 2018, when the company was searched by EPA investigators, Diesel Freak conducted remote reprogramming that included deletions of environmental controls, allowing diesel engines for large, open-road trucks to work cheaper, without environmental restrictions, but causing pollution beyond that allowed by law, officials with the U.S. Attorney Mark Totten's office said.

Tampering with or removing emissions controls can drastically increase the release of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, carbon monoxide and non-methane hydrocarbons found in vehicle exhaust, causing potentially serious health risks.

"Holding corporations responsible for environmental crimes is tremendously important," Totten said in a release. "This case is one of the largest of its kind ever charged in the United States and today's sentences send a clear message that polluters who break environmental laws will be held accountable.

A total of nearly $2 million in fines

"Environmental rules safeguard the water we drink, the lakes we fish, and the air we breathe. It's critical that we protect our people and our planet from harmful pollutants."

Exposure to diesel exhaust can lead to asthma and other respiratory illnesses, and contributes greatly to poor air quality — "concerns the defendants in this case ignored in favor of financial profit," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Lisa Matovic of the EPA's Criminal Investigation Division.

Added with earlier plea arrangements and sentences involving others caught in the sweep, the federal court imposed more than $1.8 million in fines.

Totten urged those with information on other companies or individuals tampering with emissions controls to contact EPA's Criminal Investigation Division at 734-214-4913 or via the website https://echo.epa.gov/report-environmental-violations.

