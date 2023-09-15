GAYLORD – In July, the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post received a referral from the Michigan Children’s Protective Services of a report of an alleged indecent exposure to a minor.

The victim reported the incident to a mandated reporter. The exposures allegedly happened on two separate occasions in the spring. The victim identified the suspect as 40-year-old Mitcheal Sherman Vanier II from Gaylord.

Vanier was interviewed and denied the allegations. A report was turned over to the Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was authorized on Sept. 6. Vanier turned himself in at the Otsego County Jail on Sept. 14.

Vanier was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County on one count Aggravated Indecent Exposure and Habitual Offender Third Notice. He was given a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Gaylord man accused of indecent exposure