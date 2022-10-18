Gaylord man arrested after plotting a murder for hire of former girlfriend

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — A 26-year-old from Gaylord recently released from jail was arrested this week after attempting to arrange for the murder of an ex-girlfriend.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Gaylord Post were called by deputies from the Charlevoix County Jail on Sunday, Oct. 16 about an inmate who reported someone had offered to bail him out of jail if he would kill someone.

The suspect, 26-year-old Caleb Michale Beesley from Gaylord, was recently released from jail on bond with a tether. He was later arrested in Traverse City.

Troopers had recently opened an investigation against Beesley for an alleged felonious assault and false imprisonment investigation. Beesley began a relationship with a woman in April 2021 and allegedly brutally assaulted her for over a year, in several different states, as they traveled together. She had been hospitalized because of the attacks. Beesley was serving time in Charlevoix County Jail for an unrelated charge and was going to be released after serving his sentence.

Hours before being released, the Charlevoix County Prosecutor authorized additional charges against Beesley for the new allegations. He was given a bond of $100,000.

According to the Michigan State Police, upon being informed of the new charges, Beesley devised a plan to kill his ex-girlfriend. Beesley offered to pay another inmate’s bond and provide him additional funds and gifts in exchange for the murder. Beesley posted the $100,000 bond and was released on tether.

The inmate expressed his concerns to the correctional sheriff’s deputy. The information was relayed to the Gaylord Post.

Troopers discovered Beesley’s tether was defective and were unable to determine his location. However, it was discovered Beesley was likely residing with his new girlfriend in Traverse City. An arrest warrant was authorized for Solicitation - Homicide, and bond violations.

The Traverse Narcotics Team, Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team, Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and detectives from the Gaylord Post were able to locate Beesley’s vehicle. After several hours of surveillance, Beesley exited an apartment complex in Traverse City and was arrested. He was lodged in the Charlevoix County Jail on the new charges.

Beesley was arraigned Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 90th District Court in Charlevoix County for one count Homicide Solicitation for Murder. The judge did not authorize bond and Beesley remains lodged in the Charlevoix County Jail.

His next scheduled court appearance is at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Gaylord man arrested after plotting a murder for hire of former girlfriend