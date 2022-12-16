Gaylord man faces abuse charge as son displays 'early signs of hypothermia'

GAYLORD — A Gaylord man was arrested on Dec. 14 on a charge of child abuse after a 3-year-old boy was found in the early stages of hypothermia.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers responded to a 9-1-1 call at a residence in Bagley Township on Dec. 14. A woman reported her boyfriend, Mark Douglas Mischley, 33, ran into the woods with his 3-year-old son after having an argument with her. Troopers were told the child was not properly dressed for the cold weather conditions.

Additional troopers and a state police canine team responded and established a perimeter around the large, wooded area. After a quarter mile, the tracking units were able to locate Mischley and the child lying under a tree.

The child was not wearing any shoes and showed early signs of hypothermia. A trooper placed the child in a warm patrol car. Mischley was arrested without incident and lodged at the Otsego County Jail. The child wasturned over to his grandmother and Child Protective Services was notified of the incident.

Mischley was arraigned on Dec. 15 in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County for one count of third-degree child abuse. At his court appearance, Mischley was given a $5,000 cash bond.

