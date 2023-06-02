GAYLORD — Jeremiah Handrich of Gaylord appeared in Otsego County Court on Tuesday on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

He appeared before Judge Michael Cooper, who set a $100,000 cash/surety bail for Handrich. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 8 with a preliminary hearing set for June 15.

Handrich is accused of assaulting a man after the Otsego County Sheriff's Office said deputies were summoned to Munson Otsego Memorial Hospital for an assault complaint in the early morning hours of May 27.

The deputies met a man who had been beaten and was suffering from injuries. The sheriff's office has not identified the injured man or said if he knows the suspect. Deputies went to a home in Hayes Township and found Handrich.

Handrich has several previous felony convictions, including an assault of a police officer and a domestic violence offense involving the assault of a pregnant individual.

The sheriff's office has not responded to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Gaylord man faces assault with intent to murder charge