Gaylord man faces child sexual abuse charges over videos

GAYLORD — In May, the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post received a complaint from a Gaylord woman that she received two videos on Facebook Messenger of a child performing sexual acts. The video was allegedly sent by 21-year-old Camryn Leigh Guiney from Gaylord.

Following an investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Camp Ten Road for electronic devices and social media accounts.

A report was turned over to the Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued onSept. 9. Guiney was arrested without incident that day and lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

Guiney was arraigned last week in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County on one count of child sexually abuse activity, one count child sexually abusive activity – distributing or promoting, and one count possession of child sexually abusive material. He was given a $5,000 cash surety bond.

