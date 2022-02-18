GAYLORD — A Gaylord man has been arrested after Michigan State Police alleged he assaulted his wife, wouldn’t allow her to leave and threatened to shoot a dog in a dispute apparently over a cold pizza.

State police troopers responded to a domestic assault in progress at a home in Otsego Lake Township on Feb. 12.

When they arrived, they found a woman outside holding a baby and a man wearing only his underwear, according to police.

Troopers said they eventually learned the man had been drinking and when his wife went to get a pizza for dinner, she returned home to find him asleep. When he finally woke up, he was angry that the pizza was cold.

Troopers said he physically assaulted her and threw one of the dogs in the bathtub, then grabbed a rifle, threatening to shoot the dog.

According to the Michigan State Police, the wife went inside the bedroom and he would not allow her to leave. She called 911 using a cell phone she had in her pocket.

The dogs began barking when troopers arrived, and her husband became distracted to see what was going on. At that time, she was able to leave and go outside to meet with troopers.

The man, identified by Michigan State Police as 30-year-old Ross Allen Spreeman of Gaylord, was arrested and lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

Spreeman was arraigned Monday in Otsego County District Court for one count unlawful imprisonment, one count assault with a dangerous weapon, one count possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and one count domestic violence. His bond was set at $20,000 cash surety.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Gaylord man facing charges over incident at Otsego Lake Township home