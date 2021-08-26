Gaylord man found dead in wreck and fire; autopsy to determine cause of death

Aug. 25—TRAVERSE CITY — A Gaylord man died in a traffic crash and subsequent fire that caught alight a local tourist motel.

Traverse City Police officials said 43-year-old Jeffrey James Bourdlaies died Monday after an 11 a.m. crash on Munson Avenue. A pickup truck went through a tree line and wooden fence before it stopped a few feet from the east side of the Travelodge Motel and caught fire, authorities said.

It remains unknown what caused the crash. A forensic autopsy will determine the cause of death, confirmed police Detective Sgt. Matt Richmond.

Police said a witness reported the burned Chevrolet pickup traveled through a small wooded area before the engine compartment caught fire. The blaze consumed the passenger compartment; first responders couldn't render aid to anyone inside.

Investigators found only Bourdlaies' body inside the wrecked and burned truck.

Motel workers evacuated the building after part of the structure caught fire from the flames emitted by the truck. Nobody inside the motel were hurt, police said.

Investigators said they discovered Bourdlaies was alone in the truck after Traverse City firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Medical examiners from Western Michigan University will conduct a forensic autopsy to both positively identify Bourdlaies and determine his cause of death.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at Gaylord Community Funeral Home.

The police investigation remains ongoing, Richmond said.

Firefighters with Grand Traverse Metro and Peninsula fire departments assisted at the scene, as did Michigan State Police troopers.

Meanwhile, officials said power remains out at the motel after the fire. Visitors with reservations there can call 231-922-9111 to cancel or transfer their booking to a local sister hotel.