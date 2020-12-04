Gaylord Palms Resort Partners With Wild Florida To Bring Up-Close And Educational Animal Experiences To Resort Guests

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gaylord Palms is pleased to announce Wild Florida as the resort's new wildlife partner, providing brand-new educational and interactive guest experiences, including up-close animal encounters and live shows.

For almost two decades, Gaylord Palms has become known for its 4.5-acres of atrium-enclosed gardens with thousands of tropical plants and several species of animals that are native to Florida. With this new partnership, Wild Florida is providing access to many of these unique species including alligators and snakes.

"We are very excited that Wild Florida is our new wildlife partner because they provide a one-of-a-kind experience for our guests," said General Manager of Gaylord Palms Johann Krieger. "Their family-friendly experiences allow our guests to learn more about Florida's diverse ecosystem and get up-close with unique animals, all while exploring the rest of our resort's distinctive environment."

Educational and interactive guest experiences Wild Florida is providing include:

20 alligators that live inside the resort's St. Augustine atrium habitat, Gator Springs

Six hatchlings, also known as baby gators or "grunts," that have a home in the Everglades atrium

Four snakes that guests can see in Sawgrass Place, located within our Everglades atrium

Live gator feedings with a Wild Florida representative at Gator Springs at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday

Up-close animal encounters with critters from Wild Florida's nearby zoological park on select days

Plus, each experience is complimentary for overnight guests, allowing them to enjoy the lush gardens and native species at any time throughout their stay.

"Gaylord Palms Resort is an amazing world-class facility," said Sam Haught, Co-owner of Wild Florida. "We are grateful to partner with a company that shares our same passion for inspiring visitors to make a connection with Florida's wildlife."

In accordance with Marriott's "Commitment to Clean" practices, the resort provides enhanced cleaning technology, hospital-grade disinfectants, attendants dedicated to sanitizing frequently throughout the day, social distancing protocols, and hundreds of new cleaning processes to take care of guests while they enjoy the resort's amenities.

For more information about Wild Florida's new educational and interactive experiences, visit GaylordPalms.com.

ABOUT GAYLORD PALMS RESORT & CONVENTION CENTER

Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center offers a mix of entertainment both inside and out, creating a superior guest experience in one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. Guests are welcomed into the resort's 4.5-acre soaring glass atrium featuring winding waterways, lush gardens and animal habitats. Our extraordinary amenities include family-friendly dining and shopping - all conveniently located within minutes of the area's theme parks.

ABOUT WILD FLORIDA AIRBOATS, DRIVE-THRU SAFARI & GATOR PARK

Wild Florida Airboats, Drive-thru Safari & Gator Park, which opened on Lake Cypress in 2010, focuses on educating individuals on Central Florida's natural resources. Guests can walk, ride or drive-thru the adventure of their choice. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida.

