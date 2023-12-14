Gaynor Lord was 'doing yoga pose' in park moments before she disappeared, witness claims

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Gaynor or have dashcam or doorbell footage of her before she went missing

Gaynor Lord was seen “doing a yoga pose” in a park moments before she disappeared, a witness has claimed.

Rosie Richards, said she saw a woman matching Ms Lord’s description in Wensum Park on Friday, placing her coat on the ground and stretching.

The missing mother of three was said to be “quite calm” but Ms Richards claimed something “seemed a bit off”.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ms Richards said: “To me she seemed quite calm. She was sort of putting her coat down on the floor and sort of performing a yoga pose. It just seemed a bit off at this time because obviously it was starting to get dark.”

She added: “It’s really upsetting. I’m thinking of her friends and family because she is a similar age to my mum and that would be awful to be going through what they are going through now.”

It comes after Police released CCTV footage of the missing 55-year-old’s last known movements on Friday afternoon.

Ms Lord was reported missing when she failed to return home, with officers saying her disappearance was completely out of character.

Footage released by Norfolk Constabulary showed Ms Lord walking through the city centre at 4.01pm on Friday.

The alarm was raised when her olive coloured coat was spotted in the River Wensum close to a park, north of the city centre.

A short time later, some of her clothes, two rings, her mobile phone and glasses were discovered.

Police have said there is no evidence she has come to harm but there is a possibility she has entered the water.

Specialist underwater search teams from Lincolnshire Police joined the search on Wednesday, working alongside Norfolk’s Marine Unit, the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coastguard.

Norfolk Constabulary has appealed for witnesses in the city centre and Wensum Park last Friday who may have spotted Ms Lord, to contact them, hoping the footage will jog someone’s memory.

Among the footage and images released by the police is one showing her smiling as she leaves the Jarrold department store and another of her running down the road with her coat over her arm.

She made her way towards Norwich Cathedral and was spotted in the grounds at around 3.20pm, but it is not clear whether she went inside.

The last CCTV sighting of her was at 4.01pm when she was captured walking up St Augustines Street in the direction of Wensum Park.

