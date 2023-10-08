Gaza blasted as Israel continues retaliation

STORY: Almost 500 Israelis and Gazans were killed in clashes and airstrikes throughout Saturday and into Sunday, with Hamas militants also escaping back into Gaza with dozens of hostages.

The conflict was spreading on Sunday, with fire from Lebanon into northern Israel, which the armed group Hezbollah said it carried out "in solidarity" with the Palestinian people.

Hamas said the attack was driven by what it called escalated Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem and against Palestinians in Israeli prisons. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "cruel and wicked war", and vowed to take “mighty vengeance” for the deadliest day of violence in his country for 50 years.