Israel losing allies’ support over civilian deaths, Biden warns

Joe Biden said Benjamin Netanyahu could 'not say no' to a Palestinian state - MANDEL NGAN/AFP

Joe Biden has warned Israel that it is losing its allies’ support over the thousands of civilians killed in the bombing of Gaza.

Speaking at a campaign fundraising event, the US president urged Benjamin Netanyahu to change his hard-line government and back the two-state solution aimed at resolving the conflict.

“They’re starting to lose that support,” Mr Biden said, referring to the international outcry at the bombing campaign, which has now killed more than 18,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

It was the latest sign of a growing rift between Washington and the Israeli government, and came after Mr Netanyahu admitted the two allies had differing visions for the future of Gaza.

A ‘difficult’ government

Mr Biden singled out Itamar Ben-Gvir, Mr Netanyahu’s hard-Right national security minister, saying Israel was being run by “the most conservative government” in its history.

“He [Netanyahu] has to change this government,” Mr Biden said. “This government in Israel is making it very difficult.”

He added that Israel ultimately “can’t say no” to a Palestinian state, which hardliners like Mr Ben-Gvir staunchly oppose.

Following a conversation with Mr Biden on Tuesday, Mr Netanyahu said there was “disagreement” between the allies over what should happen to Gaza “the day after Hamas”.

Mr Netanyahu said he would not allow the territory to become a “Hamas-stan” nor a “Fatah-stan” and would not let post-war Gaza be run by those who “teach, support or fund terrorism”.

His comments were in direct opposition with the US’s idea of bringing in the Palestinian Authority (PA) to run Gaza after the war. Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the PA, is chairman of the Fatah party.

‘Oslo was the original sin’

The Israeli leader said he hoped “we will reach agreement here” but he vowed not to “repeat the mistake of Oslo”, referring to the 1993 peace accords signed in the United States.

A senior Palestinian official on Tuesday lashed out at Mr Netanyahu, accusing Israel of derailing the peace accords that could have prevented the ensuing bloodshed.

Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary general of the executive committee for the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, said on X, formally known as Twitter: “Oslo dies under the chain tracks of his tanks that are sweeping throughout cities, villages and camps - from Jenin to Rafah.”

He referred to Tuesday’s violence in Jenin in the West Bank where five people were killed, including four people who reportedly attacked the IDF troops there.

Mr Netanyahu drew fire after he reportedly referred to the accords as the “original sin” during a closed-doors meeting with the foreign affairs and defence committee of the Knesset on Monday.

The embattled Israeli prime minister said “an identical number of people were killed” in the aftermath of the accords as on Oct 7, when Hamas launched its devastating attack on Israel.

The Israeli leader appeared to be referring to the period between 1995, when a second Oslo accord was signed, and this year’s attack, taking in the Second Palestinian Intifada from 2000-2005.

More than 1,000 Israelis were killed during the five-year uprising.

Political opponents and critics from within his own party were quick to seize on Mr Netanyahu’s remarks, arguing they were an attempt to deflect blame for the historic security breach that took place on his watch.

Yair Lapid, an opposition leader, called on Mr Netanyahu to resign.

“The state of Israel is at war. We all are going from one funeral to the next, from shiva to shiva,” he said on Tuesday.

‘A wicked political campaign’

“It is impossible to understand the level of disconnect and cynicism of the prime minister who is conducting a wicked political campaign in wartime with the sole purpose of absolving himself of responsibility, accusing others and sowing hatred. The nation deserves alternative leadership.”

Fellow members of his ruling Likud party also condemned the remarks as insensitive.

Meanwhile, Israel’s aerial bombardment of Gaza continued on Tuesday with air strikes reported along the length of the territory.

Rami Abdul Kareem, a 43-year-old taxi driver from Deir al-Balah said: “I won’t call this life: this is torture,” as he added civilians were increasingly concentrated in a tiny corner in the south bordering Egypt.

“I have nothing left to sell and no one to lend me money. I’m worried that if my house is gone, my children and I will end up in the street with no money. I’d rather we all die before that.”

The IDF on Tuesday reportedly entered the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya which accommodates 3,000 internationally displaced people, 64 patients including 12 children in an ICU, and six newborns in incubators.

Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry, said the IDF forces were at the hospital interrogating staff.

Separately, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that a convoy with its members driving through Gaza came under fire on Saturday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, its director-general, said, WHO staff and their partners from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society were on a high-risk mission to deliver medical supplies to a hospital in Gaza’s north when their convoy was attacked.

He also lamented “degrading and humiliating manner” with which the WHO staff were treated at IDF checkpoints in the areas.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.