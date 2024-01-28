Gaza cease-fire could be near; UN workers accused in Oct. 7 attack on Israel: Live updates

Talks intensified Sunday on a potential agreement under which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas for two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 remaining hostages, two senior Biden administration officials said.

The proposal includes the release of the remaining women, elderly and injured hostages in the first 30 days, and for Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, said the officials who spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

CIA Director Bill Burns was in France on Sunday for meetings with David Barnea, the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian officials. Israeli officials told Channel 12 that a key stumbling block remains a Hamas demand that Israel end the war while leaving Hamas in control of Gaza.

The Israeli government is under internal pressure to get the hostages released − and end the war. A survey released last week indicated a majority of Israelis support a U.S.-backed peace plan calling for the release of all hostages and the eventual establishment of a demilitarized Palestinian state. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue fighting until Hamas is crushed − and has pledged that Israel will oversee security in Gaza after the war.

Developments:

∎ Sen. Lindsey Graham met with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz in Tel Aviv on Sunday before flying to Saudi Arabia for talks on a plan that could lead to normalized relations between the Saudis and Israelis. Katz called Graham a "true friend of Israel."

∎ The Biden administration is considering a slowdown in weapons sales to Israel as leverage to compel Netanyahu's government to scale back its military assault in the Gaza Strip, three current U.S. officials and one former U.S. official told NBC News.

Palestinian children play in front of rubble at a makeshift camp housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 28, 2024.

UN workers linked to Hamas-led attack on Israel that ignited war

Israel called for the resignation of the U.N. agency chief for Palestinian refugees after 12 agency staffers were accused of participating in the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7. The U.S., Canada, Finland, Australia, Italy, France and the UK paused funding of the UNRWA program led by Philippe Lazzarini. More than 2 million of the territory’s 2.3 million people depend on the agency’s programs for “sheer survival,” including food and shelter, Lazzarini said in urging leaders to resume funding.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said nine of the staffers have been fired, one is dead and two others had not been identified. The UNRWA has 13,000 teachers, health care workers and aid staff in Gaza, almost all of them Palestinians, he said.

“The abhorrent alleged acts of these staff members must have consequences,” Guterres said in a statement. “But the tens of thousands of men and women who work for UNRWA, many in some of the most dangerous situations for humanitarian workers, should not be penalized. The dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met."

The Hamas-led attack on Gaza killed about 1,200 people in Israel, the Israeli government says. Officials in Gaza say the resulting war has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, wounded tens of thousand more and driven the vast majority of the population of over 2 million from their war-battered homes and communities.

Contributing: The Associated Press

