Gaza ceasefire building blocks slowly being assembled

The fighting in Gaza continues with more than 100 targets hit on Thursday, but beneath the hellfire, the building blocks for a ceasefire are slowly being put into place.

Late on Wednesday evening, for the first time since the war started, a senior Israeli minister outlined proposals for the future of Gaza once the fighting stops.

The four-point plan, presented to the Israeli cabinet by Yoav Gallant, the country’s defence minister, is the third in a series of little-reported initiatives that seem positive.

It follows a three-point plan for peace proposed by Egypt on Christmas Eve and the announcement on Monday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has started withdrawing troops from Gaza.

The three initiatives are not formally linked but they have an uncanny symmetry.

Mr Gallant’s piece of the jigsaw was presented shortly before Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, arrived in the region on Friday, for the fourth time since Oct 7.

It is almost as if the United States made his visit conditional on the Israelis publishing their plan.

The plan, which has already been presented to the United States, has four “pillars” for civil rule in post-war Gaza.

First, a multinational force, led by the United States in partnership with European and moderate Arab nations, will take responsibility for the reconstruction and economic rehabilitation of the enclave.

Second, existing Palestinian administrative mechanisms will be maintained, provided that the officials within them are not affiliated with Hamas. Authorities that deal with health, sewage, electricity, water and aid will continue to operate, in collaboration with the new task force.

Third, Egypt – a “major actor” in the plan – will retain responsibility for the main civilian border crossing into Gaza, in coordination with Israel.

Fourth, Israel will retain military control on the borders and the right to take military and security action inside Gaza where deemed necessary.

“Gaza residents are Palestinian, therefore Palestinian bodies will be in charge, with the condition that there will be no hostile actions or threats against the State of Israel,” Mr Gallant said.

The plan has been presented as Mr Gallant’s own but it is clear it has the approval, for now, of his Likud colleague Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister.

It avoids mention of the two most contentious elements of any serious proposal for peace – a role for the Palestinian Authority and a Palestinian state – but nor does it rule them out.

Yet it is the Israeli plan’s fit with the Egyption proposals published on Christmas Eve that is most striking.

That plan – currently being debated by Hamas and Israeli representatives in Cairo and also familiar to Mr Blinken – offers a three-point route to a sustainable peace.

It starts with a two-week lull in fighting in which 40 Israeli hostages held by Hamas (women, children and sick adults) would be released in exchange for 120 Palestinian prisoners and more aid into Gaza.

In the deal’s second phase, a new ad hoc administration would be formed to oversee Gaza’s rehabilitation and prepare the enclave for elections – closely matching Mr Gallant’s vision.

The third and final phase would involve talks for a comprehensive ceasefire that will include the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners and, once completed, Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza.

So finely balanced is Israeli politics that Mr Netanyahu himself has not directly mentioned either of the proposals, or indeed the ongoing withdrawal of a full five divisions of IDF troops from Gaza.

His ruling coalition government only needs five representatives to resign and it will fall, triggering new elections.

The far right ethno-nationalists propping up the current cabinet – men who have been openly calling for Gaza to be cleansed of Palistinians through export to places like the Congo – will almost certainly jump at some point.

Mr Blinken’s job in the coming weeks and months is to somehow make that happen gracefully.

