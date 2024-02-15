Gaza ceasefire: Cincinnati council won't take position since there is no 'consensus'

During Cincinnati City Council's public comment period Feb. 14 hundreds of people turned out to offer their perspective on a proposed resolution calling fo a ceasefire in Gaza. People spoke on both sides the issue. Council did not take a vote.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval declared Wednesday the city won't be taking a stance on a ceasefire in Gaza, saying such a move would only "divide and inflame" the city.

Pureval's comments came after four and half hours of public comment filled with cheers, applause and occasional boos. Hundreds spoke either for or against a resolution calling for a ceasefire, the second week in a row in which Cincinnati's nine-member council has heard from residents.

"Consensus language doesn't exist for an issue that is among the most nuanced and complicated in international affairs," said Pureval, who controls the agenda for the nine-member council.

"Without consensus, it would further divide us and inflame the situation," Pureval said. "It's disappointing and I'm sure for many it's frustrating further dividing our beloved community." He encouraged dialogue.

For Pureval, who is of Tibetan descent, the issue is intensely personal, he said.

"It has deeply affected my own family," Pureval said. "Just a couple of generations ago my family was forced to run from their own homes." Tibetans, he added, "have never stopped running."

Where council stands on a ceasefire

While many of the nine council members spoke on the issue last week, none did Wednesday night.

More than 100 people turned out to Cincinnati City Council's public comment period on Feb. 14.

Council members Reggie Harris. Mark Jeffreys and Seth Walsh signed a joint statement last week.

That statement read in part: "After several weeks of conversations with different stakeholders in the Cincinnati area, we do not believe that we as a Cincinnati City Council can put forward a balanced and unifying resolution on the war in Gaza. Instead, we are asking representatives from both communities impacted by the conflict to discuss a path forward where both communities can have their voices heard."

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a series of attacks in Israel, firing thousands of rockets and storming communities near the Gaza Strip.

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed and hundreds more were kidnapped. Israel has responded by invading and bombing the densely populated Palestinian enclave, killing tens of thousands of civilians, many women and children.

What council has heard

For weeks citizens have been coming to public comment asking the all-Democratic city council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire. The resolution is ceremonial only, since Cincinnati's council has no say in the war. But, to those urging the resolution, it would have meant they had been heard, was the message they shared.

Pureval assured those in attendance he and council members were listening.

Last week Councilwoman Meeka Owens agreed with the group and said council members should not stay silent. Council debated the idea, but took no action at that Feb. 7 meeting. There was no resolution on this week's agenda either. But last week served as a call to action for others.

The speakers Wednesday represented the Jewish Federation and Jewish Community Relations Council, with speakers seeking all members of council to sign Harris, Jeffreys and Walsh's statement.

Others echoed former Cincinnati First Lady Dena Cranley, who brought forward the idea of a resolution and support for Palestinians. And then there were speakers from the Cincinnati chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, whose statements echoed those Cranley brought with her.

Cincinnati City Councilman Mark Jeffreys.

