Gaza ceasefire faces first test as Palestinians clash with Israeli forces at Jerusalem holy site

A Palestinian child holds a rifle while standing on a vehicle during the celebration of a ceasefire agreement between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas - Avalon/Mohammed Talatene

A ceasefire to end 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza faced its first test on Friday as Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem clashed with Israeli security forces.

Scattered clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem hours after a truce in Gaza went into effect, with police firing sun grenades and tear gas shortly after Friday prayers.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said officers deployed "riot" suppressing measure after being targeted by stone-throwing Palestinians.

Muslim worshippers wave flags inside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound - AHMAD GHARABLI /AFP

Hundreds gathered at the mosque, which is Islam's third-holiest site - AMMAR AWAD /REUTERS

Israeli security forces entered the compound to suppress what they called riots after stones were thrown at them - AHMAD GHARABLI /AFP

Clashes quickly broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces - AHMAD GHARABLI /AFP

Previous clashes at the holy site, which is revered by Jews and Muslims, contributed to sparking the latest round of fighting.

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire came into force at 2am local time with both Israel and Hamas saying it would be "mutual and simultaneous".

The truce halted the deadliest violence between the two sides since the 2014 Gaza war, with over 200 people killed since last Monday, the overwhelming majority Palestinians.

Palestinians take to the streets to celebrate a ceasefire agreement between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas brokered by Egypt - Mohammed Talatene/Avalon

Irsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuon Friday hailed Israel's bombardment of Palestinian armed groups in Gaza as an "exceptional success".

"We achieved our goals in the operation," Mr Netanyahu said of the campaign primarily targeted at Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, and Islamic Jihad, the second largest armed group in the enclave.

Israeli air strikes inflicted widespread damage on Gaza, with Mr Netanyahu earlier claiming to have set back Hamas’ military capabilities for years.

The hawkish premier said "the public doesn't know everything" about Israel's gains in the operation "and neither does Hamas."

Mr Netanyahu said Israel's strikes had killed "more than 200 terrorists" in Gaza, including 25 senior commanders.

A Palestinian man transports children in a tricycle past the Al-Shuruq building, destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City on May 21, 2021 - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

Gazan health officials said 243 people were killed by Israeli air strikes, including 66 children and 39 women.

While the latest hostilities erupted quickly, Israel's operation followed plans that had "been prepared for years and months", Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz said.

"The military action is over. Now is the time for political action," he said.

A senior Hamas official said Israel must cease violations against Palestinians in East Jerusalem and said his group was ready to resume hostilities.

"It is true the battle ends today but Netanyahu and the whole world should know that our hands are on the trigger and we will continue to grow the capabilities of this resistance," Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the Hamas political bureau in Doha, told Reuters.

Thousands took to the streets in Gaza as the ceasefire took effect, with young men waving Palestinian and Hamas flags, hailing the destructive war as a demonstration of the enhanced capabilities of Palestinian militants and a just response to grievances over Israeli actions in Jerusalem.

While Palestinians also celebrated in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the mood for many Israelis was sombre.

Palestinian militants fired over 4,000 rockets towards Israeli cities, terrorising civilians and killing a dozen people.

"It's good that the conflict will end, but unfortunately I don't feel like we have much time before the next escalation," Eiv Izyaev, a 30-year-old software engineer, told Reuters in Tel Aviv.

Right-wing politicians criticised Mr Netanyahu for ending the war too early in the face of mounting pressure from US President Joe Biden.

Despite claims by Hamas that it had defended the rights of Palestinians living in Jerusalem, Israel denied that it had given assurances over the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound or evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.

A Palestinian man walks amidst rubble from buildings damaged during Israeli bombardment, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip - MOHAMMED ABED /AFP

While Hamas claimed victory, in reality it now faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding a shattered territory already contending with overpopulation, insufficient infrastructure and an aid-dependent economy.

The United States plans to lead a multibillion dollar reconstruction effort in Gaza but will seek to leverage aid by pressuring Hamas to give up its rocket arsenal, a US official told The New York Times.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit the region in the coming days "to discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians," according to the State Department.

The history of the protracted conflict suggests that the ceasefire is not guaranteed to last. In all there were nine truces before the 2014 Gaza war finally ended after 51 days of fighting. "

The reality on the ground will determine the future of the campaign," Mr Netanyahu said Thursday when announcing Israel’s acceptance of the truce.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that the hard work lay ahead when he welcomed the ceasefire.

Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and the ruling Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip - MOHAMMED ABED /AFP

“Leaders in the region must now work to find a durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that prevents terrorism, ends the cycle of violence and delivers a sustainable and just peace,” he said.

The European Union's top diplomat welcomed the ceasefire, but said that only a revival of long-term peace talks could prevent a resumption of fighting in the future.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that "we commend Egypt, Qatar, United Nations, United States and others who have played a facilitating role in this."

He continued: "The situation in the Gaza Strip has long been unsustainable. Only a political solution will bring sustainable peace and end once for all the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."

The EU was ready to help both sides move towards a two-state solution that "remains of utmost importance", he said, but the 27-nation bloc remains divided over how to handle relations with Israel and the Palestinians. On Tuesday, Hungary blocked the publication of a joint statement on the conflict.