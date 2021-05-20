Gaza Conflict Stokes 'Identity Crisis' for Young American Jews

Elizabeth Dias and Ruth Graham
·9 min read
Protesters rally outside the Consulate General of Israel in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times)
Protesters rally outside the Consulate General of Israel in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times)

Dan Kleinman does not know quite how to feel.

As a child in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, he was taught to revere Israel as the protector of Jews everywhere, the “Jewish superman who would come out of the sky to save us” when things got bad, he said.

It was a refuge in his mind when white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, chanted “Jews will not replace us,” or kids in college grabbed his shirt, mimicking a “South Park” episode to steal his “Jew gold.”

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

But his feelings have grown muddier as he has gotten older, especially now as he watches violence unfold in Israel and Gaza. His moral compass tells him to help the Palestinians, but he cannot shake an ingrained paranoia every time he hears someone make anti-Israel statements.

“It is an identity crisis,” Kleinman, 33, said. “Very small in comparison to what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank, but it is still something very strange and weird.”

As the violence escalates in the Middle East, turmoil of a different kind is growing across the Atlantic. Many young American Jews are confronting the region’s long-standing strife in a very different context, with very different pressures, from their parents’ and grandparents’ generations.

The Israel of their lifetime has been powerful, no longer appearing to some to be under constant existential threat. The violence comes after a year when mass protests across the United States have changed how many Americans see issues of racial and social justice. The pro-Palestinian position has become more common, with prominent progressive members of Congress offering impassioned speeches in defense of the Palestinians on the House floor. At the same time, reports of anti-Semitism are rising across the country.

Divides between some American Jews and Israel’s right-wing government have been growing for more than a decade, but under the Trump administration those fractures that many hoped would heal became a crevasse. Politics in Israel have also remained fraught, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-tenured government forged allegiances with Washington. For young people who came of age during the Trump years, political polarization over the issue only deepened.

Many Jews in America remain unreservedly supportive of Israel and its government. Still, the events of recent weeks have left some families struggling to navigate both the crisis abroad and the wide-ranging response from American Jews at home. What is at stake is not just geopolitical, but deeply personal. Fractures are intensifying along lines of age, observance and partisan affiliation.

In suburban Livingston, New Jersey, Meara Ashtivker, 38, has been afraid for her father-in-law in Israel, who has a disability and is not able to rush to the stairwell to shelter when he hears the air-raid sirens. She is also scared as she sees people in her progressive circles suddenly seem anti-Israel and anti-Jewish, she said.

Ashtivker, whose husband is Israeli, said she loved and supported Israel, even when she did not always agree with the government and its actions.

“It’s really hard being an American Jew right now,” she said. “It is exhausting and scary.”

Some young, liberal Jewish activists have found common cause with Black Lives Matter, which explicitly advocates for Palestinian liberation, concerning others who see that allegiance as anti-Semitic.

The recent turmoil is the first major outbreak of violence in Israel and Gaza for which Aviva Davis, who graduated this spring from Brandeis University, has been “socially conscious.”

“I’m on a search for the truth, but what’s the truth when everyone has a different way of looking at things?” Davis said.

Alyssa Rubin, 26, who volunteers in Boston with IfNotNow, a network of Jewish activists who want to end Jewish American support for Israeli occupation, has found protesting for the Palestinian cause to be its own form of religious observance.

She said she and her 89-year-old grandfather ultimately both want the same thing, Jewish safety. But “he is really entrenched in this narrative that the only way we can be safe is by having a country,” she said, while her generation has seen that “the inequality has become more exacerbated.”

In the protest movements last summer, “a whole new wave of people were really primed to see the connection and understand racism more explicitly,” she said, “understanding the ways racism plays out here, and then looking at Israel/Palestine and realizing it is the exact same system.”

But that comparison is exactly what worries many other American Jews, who say the history of white American slaveholders is not the correct frame for viewing the Israeli government or the global Jewish experience of oppression.

At Temple Concord, a Reform synagogue in Syracuse, New York, teenager after teenager started calling Rabbi Daniel Fellman last week, wondering how to process seeing Black Lives Matter activists they marched with last summer attack Israel as “an apartheid state.”

“The reaction today is different because of what has occurred with the past year, year and a half, here,” Fellman said. “As a Jewish community, we are looking at it through slightly different eyes.”

Nearby at Sha’arei Torah Orthodox Congregation of Syracuse, teenagers were reflecting on their visits to Israel and on their family in the region.

“They see it as Hamas being a terrorist organization that is shooting missiles onto civilian areas,” Rabbi Evan Shore said. “They can’t understand why the world seems to be supporting terrorism over Israel.”

In Colorado, a high school senior at Denver Jewish Day School said he was frustrated at the lack of nuance in the public conversation. When his social media apps filled with pro-Palestinian memes last week, slogans like “From the river to the sea” and “Zionism is a call for an apartheid state,” he deactivated his accounts.

“The conversation is so unproductive, and so aggressive, that it really stresses you out,” Jonas Rosenthal, 18, said. “I don’t think that using that message is helpful for convincing the Israelis to stop bombing Gaza.”

Compared with their elders, younger American Jews are overrepresented on the ends of the religious affiliation spectrum: a higher share are secular, and a higher share are Orthodox.

Ari Hart, 39, an Orthodox rabbi in Skokie, Illinois, has accepted the fact that his Zionism makes him unwelcome in some activist spaces where he would otherwise be comfortable. College students in his congregation are awakening to that same tension, he said. “You go to a college campus and want to get involved in anti-racism or social justice work, but if you support the state of Israel, you’re the problem,” he said.

Hart sees increasing skepticism in liberal Jewish circles over Israel’s right to exist. “This is a generation who are very moved and inspired by social justice causes and want to be on the right side of justice,” Hart said. “But they’re falling into overly simplistic narratives, and narratives driven by true enemies of the Jewish people.”

Overall, younger American Jews are less attached to Israel than older generations: About half of Jewish adults under 30 describe themselves as emotionally connected to Israel, compared with about two-thirds of Jews over age 64, according to a major survey published last week by the Pew Research Center.

And though the U.S. Jewish population is 92% white, with all other races combined accounting for 8%, among Jews ages 18 to 29 that rises to 15%.

In Los Angeles, Rachel Sumekh, 29, a first-generation Iranian American Jew, sees complicated layers in the story of her own Persian family. Her mother escaped Iran on the back of a camel, traveling by night until she got to Pakistan, where she was taken in as a refugee. She then found asylum in Israel. She believes Israel has a right to self-determination, but she also found it “horrifying” to hear an Israeli ambassador suggest other Arab countries should take in Palestinians.

“That is what happened to my people and created this intergenerational trauma of losing our homeland because of hatred,” she said.

The entire situation feels too volatile and dangerous for many people to even want to discuss, especially publicly.

Violence against Jews is increasingly close to home. Last year the third-highest number of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States were recorded since the Anti-Defamation League began cataloging them in 1979, according to a report released by the civil rights group last month. The ADL recorded more than 1,200 incidents of anti-Semitic harassment in 2020, a 10% increase from the previous year. In Los Angeles, the police are investigating a sprawling attack on sidewalk diners at a sushi restaurant Tuesday as an anti-Semitic hate crime.

Outside Cleveland, Jennifer Kaplan, 39, who grew up in a modern Orthodox family and who considers herself a centrist Democrat and a Zionist, remembered studying abroad at Hebrew University in 2002, and being in the cafeteria minutes before it was bombed. Now she wondered how the Trump era had affected her inclination to see the humanity in others, and she wished her young children were a bit older so she could talk with them about what is happening.

“I want them to understand that this is a really complicated situation, and they should question things,” she said. “I want them to understand that this isn’t just a, I don’t know, I guess, utopia of Jewish religion.”

Esther Katz, the performing arts director at the Jewish Community Center in Omaha, Nebraska, has spent significant time in Israel. She also attended Black Lives Matter protests in Omaha last summer and has signs supporting the movement in the windows of her home.

She has watched with a sense of betrayal as some of her allies in that movement have posted online about their apparently unequivocal support for the Palestinians, and compared Israel to Nazi Germany. “I’ve had some really tough conversations,” said Katz, a Conservative Jew. “They’re not seeing the facts, they’re just reading the propaganda.”

Her three children, who range in age from 7 to 13, are now wary of a country that is for Katz one of the most important places in the world. “They’re like, ‘I don’t understand why anyone would want to live in Israel, or even visit,’” she said. “That breaks my heart.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Revealed: Five COVID hotspots where rates are now above 100 per 100,000

    The new data comes amid fears around the spread of the Indian variant of the virus.

  • Israel unleashes airstrikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

    The latest strikes came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against U.S. pressure to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.

  • An 'Army of 16-Year-Olds' Takes On the Democrats

    BOSTON — Dana Depelteau, a hotel manager, had just gone public with a long-shot candidacy for mayor in Boston when he noticed that someone in city politics was going after him online. The effect of this attack, he said, was lightning-fast and pervasive. The morning after he announced his candidacy on Twitter, he showed up at his local barbershop and, while staring at himself in the mirror, overheard a customer describing his views as white supremacist. “I’m thinking, ‘Man, politics is dirty,’” recalled Depelteau. He rushed home to fire back at his critic, a sharp-edged progressive who had dug up some of Depelteau’s old social media posts and was recirculating them online. But that, he discovered, was a big mistake. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I didn’t know how old she was,” he explained. “I just knew she was a prominent person.” That is how he became aware of Calla Walsh, a leader in the group of activists known here as the Markeyverse. Walsh, a 16-year-old high school junior, has many of the attributes of Generation Z: She likes to refer to people (like the president) as “bestie.” She occasionally gets called away from political events to babysit her little brother. She is slightly in the doghouse, parent-wise, for getting a C+ in precalculus. She is also representative of an influential new force in Democratic politics, activists who cut their teeth on the presidential campaigns of Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The full strength of these activists — many of whom are not old enough to vote — did not become clear until last fall, when they were key to one of the year’s most surprising upsets, helping Sen. Edward Markey defeat a primary challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who had been heavily favored to win. In conversation, Walsh tends to downplay her movement, describing them as “Markey teens” and “theater kids” who “formerly ran, like, Taylor Swift or K-pop stan accounts.” But the Markeyverse carried out a devastating political maneuver, firmly fixing the idea of Markey as a left-wing icon and Kennedy as challenging him from the right. They carried out ambitious digital organizing, using social media to conjure up an in-person workforce — “an army of 16-year-olds,” as one political veteran put it, who can “do anything on the internet.” They are viewed apprehensively by many in Massachusetts’ Democratic establishment, who say that they smear their opponents and are never held accountable; that they turn on their allies at the first whiff of a scandal; and that they are attacking Democrats in a coordinated effort to push the whole party to the left, much as the Tea Party did, on the right, to the Republicans. Walsh, for one, is cheerfully aware of all those critiques. In a podcast this spring, she recalled the day last summer when the Kennedy campaign singled her out in a statement, charging that negative campaigning online had created a vicious, dangerous atmosphere. “I won’t lie, I was terrified,” she said. But then, she said, the fear evaporated. “That’s when I realized I had a stake in this game: They are scared of me, a random teenager on the internet who just happened to be doing some organizing with her friends,” she said. “I think that made us all think, ‘Hey, they’re scared of us. We have power over them.’” The next round After Markey beat Kennedy in the primary, Walsh taped a copy of his victory speech to the wall of her bedroom in Cambridge and turned her attention to down-ballot races. In his speech, Markey had specifically thanked the Markeyverse for helping him beat Kennedy. During a cycle in which campaigning moved almost entirely online, the young activists had done more than rebrand the candidate. They seemed to have affected long-established voting patterns: In Massachusetts, the turnout among registered voters between 18 to 24 had shot up to 20.9% in the 2020 primary from 6.7% in 2018, and 2.1% in 2016, according to Tufts’ Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement. The race had left them with a heady sense of power. Tristan Niedzielski, 17, a high school senior from Marlborough, decided to skip Model U.N. this year and instead signed up to work on two campaigns, one for a seat in the state House of Representatives, and one for a regional school committee. He applied digital approaches he had picked up in the Markeyverse, using chat groups, direct messages and texts to convert friend networks into a volunteer workforce. Both of his candidates lost, but narrowly, and he said he had learned something bigger: Outside of major cities, Massachusetts Democrats are not running sophisticated grassroots campaigns. “It’s this lax culture of ‘Who do you know?,’” he said. “A lot of the state has never really seen any type of campaign political structure.” Some of what the young progressives have done can best be described as opposition research, targeting Democrats whom they consider too far right. In December, Walsh dug up off-color Twitter posts by Valentino Capobianco, a Kennedy supporter and candidate for a State House seat. (A few weeks later, allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against Capobianco, who would not comment for this article. He lost the support of leading Democrats, and won 8% of the vote.) Then she went after Depelteau, 36, a self-described “centrist Democrat,” recirculating social media posts he had made criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement. (Depelteau, who withdrew from the race in April, said it was not because of Walsh’s criticisms. He then left Twitter, which he called “toxic.”) She maintains a detailed spreadsheet on the declared candidates for mayor in Boston, monitoring donations from developers, police and energy companies. She runs trainings for young activists, entertaining her Twitter audience with juicy nuggets from campaign finance records, like a state representative who used campaign funds to expense AirPods. Her father, Chris Walsh, the director of Boston University’s college writing program, said her political enthusiasms have drifted over the last few years, from the existential cause of climate change to an exceedingly detailed focus on government and policy. Plus, he said, “Calla is also a 16-year-old. Like most, and maybe more than most, she’s not particularly communicative.” “Some of what I say is informed by looking at her Twitter,” he said. The surge of grassroots activism has come as a jolt in Massachusetts, which, because it is so firmly in the grip of one party, does not have a history of competitive primaries. “The old guard, the consulting class, hasn’t figured out a way of combating it,” said Jordan Meehan, 29, who turned to Calla Walsh to organize digital outreach for a campaign last year, when he challenged a 34-year incumbent for a State House seat. He lost, but credits Walsh with devising a creative approach, reaching out individually to his social media followers and recruiting them for events and volunteer shifts. “It really does threaten the whole consultant-industrial complex,” he said. Numerous political strategists in Massachusetts refused to comment for this article. This is in part because, as one of them put it, “I don’t want to be bashing high schoolers on the record,” but equally, perhaps, because they are wary of becoming targets online. The Kennedy-Markey race left a bitter aftertaste for much of the state’s political class, who say the young activists overlooked much of Markey’s 44-year congressional record and unnecessarily vilified Kennedy. “Either Kennedy or Markey would have been good for the things they care most about,” said Matt Bennett, the co-founder of Third Way, a moderate Democratic think tank based in Washington, D.C. “The idea that Joe Kennedy wouldn’t have been good on climate change is ridiculous. The notion that he wasn’t pure enough is a thing we have to be careful about.” And he warned against overestimating the power of the Markeyverse, noting that since that primary, many challenges to moderate Democrats have fallen short. Even in Massachusetts, he noted, Joe Biden won the presidential primary, beating out Sanders and Warren. “Everyone pays far too much attention to Twitter,” he said. “It’s a funhouse mirror. It’s not real. It’s why so many journalists fell into the Bernie-is-inevitable trap. This is not where Democratic voters are.” One test of the young activists’ clout will come in the upcoming Boston mayoral race, in which many former Markey volunteers have thrown their support behind Michelle Wu, a Warren ally who has proposed major changes to policy on climate, transportation and housing. City elections in Boston have, traditionally, been decided by middle-aged and older voters. But the surge of youth activism has thrown all those assumptions into the air. “It’s energy from the bottom up, it’s not some ward and town committee chair telling people how to vote,” said the political strategist Doug Rubin, who is advising the campaign of Boston’s acting mayor, Kim Janey. “Previously, all the insiders used to find out who was going to win, and then they would want to be with the winners.” He said he welcomed the change. If it makes consultants nervous, Rubin added, it’s meant to. “People who say, ‘I can’t control it, I don’t understand it,’ well, that’s the whole point — you can’t control it,” Rubin said. “If you’re good on the issues they care about, they’re going to be with you. If you’re not, they’re not.” Markeyverse vs. Markey That became clear last week when the Markeyverse went on the offensive. Their target, this time, was Markey himself, who on Tuesday had put out a carefully worded Twitter thread on the mounting violence in Israel, apportioning some blame on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides. This was a disappointment for many of the young progressives, who had been hoping for a sharp rebuke of Israel, like the ones that came from Sanders and Warren, or from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Though Markey’s voting record on foreign policy was no secret — he voted to authorize the occupation of Iraq in 2002, for example — it had faded into the background in their embrace of his candidacy, which focused heavily on his record on climate. Now, the group chats and Slack channels that comprise the Markeyverse were flooded with emotion, disappointment and betrayal. “It’s horrible to watch, and it’s disappointing,” said Emerson Toomey, 21, one of the authors of Ed’s Reply Guys, a Twitter account that helped establish Markey as a progressive star. Toomey, a senior at Northeastern University, was computing, with some bitterness, the “hundreds of thousands of hours” of unpaid labor she and her friends had provided to the senator. It made her question the compact she had assumed existed, that, in exchange for their support, he would accommodate their views on the issues that mattered. “Maybe he just said those things to us to get elected,” she said. They had shifted into full organizational mode, circulating a letter of protest that, Walsh hoped, could induce Markey to revisit his positions on the conflict. “He owes us much of his victory,” she said, “so we do have leverage over him.” Over the days that followed, Markey’s office was buffeted with calls from young volunteers. Twitter was brutal. John Walsh, who had been Markey’s campaign manager and is now his chief of staff, said he understood that they were disappointed and sounded regretful. (He is no relation to Calla Walsh.) “I can tell you, Senator Markey loves these people,” he said of the young organizers. “He fought very hard for everything he told them he would fight for.” The Markeyverse, he said, now faced a key moment in their movement, determining whether they were willing to bend to preserve a relationship with an ally. “If compromising is not in your toolbox, that’s a hard thing,” he said. “Finding that balance is something, I think, anybody who stays at this for a long period of time figures out.” Late on Friday evening, Markey’s office offered a second statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This time, it called on Israel to seek an immediate cease-fire, and invoked “defenseless Palestinian families who are already living in fear for their lives and the lives of their children.” John Walsh said the statement was a response to Israel’s plans to deploy ground troops. It could have been recorded as a win for the Markeyverse, a sign that the senator had to pay attention to their views. But Calla Walsh wanted to push further, pointing to a list of four policy demands that volunteers had sent to the senator’s office. The moment had become about proving something different: that the young progressives care more about issues than alliances. She concluded that they had been somewhat naive last year. “We were politically infatuated with Ed during the campaign, which caused us to have those blind spots,” she said. “Looking back, I think we should not have developed those blind spots.” She said that, in the future, she would probably never support another candidate whose views on the Middle East did not line up with hers. Then she ticked off a laundry list of legislation she would be happy to work on with Markey, like climate change and universal health care. She sounded, for better or for worse, like an experienced political hand. “It was never about him as an individual,” she said. “We will always have this community, whether or not he is the figurehead. We have moved beyond this being about one candidate.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Israeli strikes kill 6 in Gaza; rockets fired from Lebanon

    At least 219 Palestinians have been killed in the current fighting, including 63 children and 36 women; 1,530 have been wounded.

  • Israel, Gaza exchange fresh fire and count cost of conflict as world awaits cease-fire

    Despite a growing sense that a cease-fire could be imminent and pressure from Washington to de-escalate, Israel launched a fresh wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday.

  • Israel-Gaza: Young Americans on the conflict - and online activism

    Online activism is shifting attitudes about the conflict. What do these young Americans think?

  • The Teletubbies embrace Pride, more than two decades after 'gay' Tinky Winky scandal

    It looks like the series is embracing the 22-year-old controversy in a most rainbow-hued way: by launching the official Teletubbies Pride Collection, just ahead of June.

  • Colonial Pipeline CEO defends decision to pay hackers ransom

    Joseph Blount, the CEO of Colonial Pipeline Co. acknowledges he made a "highly controversial decision" by authorizing a $4.4 million ransom payment (reportedly made in the form of bitcoin) after hackers had breached the company's system, but he ultimately felt he had no choice, he told The Wall Street Journal. Executives were reportedly initially unsure of both the scale of the cyberattack and how long it would take to get the pipeline, which provides around 45 percent of the East Coast's fuel supply, up and running again, so Blount determined the risk of a prolonged shutdown was too great to ignore, despite the fact that the FBI advises companies not to pay when hit with ransomware (the agency says the money supports "a booming criminal marketplace," the Journal notes). "I didn't make [the decision] lightly," Blount said. "I will admit that I wasn't comfortable seeing money go out the door to people like this. But it was the right thing to do for the country." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingThe COVID lab-leak debate is asking the wrong question

  • Two Miami Republicans break rank, vote with Democrats to investigate Jan. 6 riot

    Miami U.S. Reps. Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar broke ranks with the rest of Florida’s Republican delegation Wednesday, voting to create a commission to investigate the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Mobs attack Syrians heading for presidential vote in Lebanon

    Lebanese mobs attacked buses and cars carrying Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war heading to the Syrian embassy in Beirut on Thursday, protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. Assad is running for a fourth seven-year term— facing symbolic competition from two candidates— in a vote all but guaranteed to bring him back as president. The in-country vote is expected next week, while Syrians abroad are casting their votes Thursday.

  • Israeli jets pound Gaza as rocket fire resumes

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down today's biggest headlines in today's News on the Move segment.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tweet About Accountability Gets Flipped Back On Her

    "Now you're trolling us, right?" one Twitter user asked the conspiracy-endorsing Republican.

  • Texas carries out first execution in 10 months

    Quintin Jones was executed on Wednesday, bringing an end to a 10-month pause in executions in the state of Texas. Jones was convicted of murdering his 83-year-old great aunt in 1999. CBSN Dallas has the story.

  • Men arrested over pro-Palestinian convoy linked to previous anti-Semitic incident

    A pro-Palestine convoy car, from which activists chanted: "F--- the Jews, rape their daughters" was linked to another “anti-Semitic attack” hours before, it has emerged, as plans for another protest circulated online. On Sunday, activists protesting against Israel's attacks on Gaza drove in convoy through Jewish neighbourhoods in north-west London. The Metropolitan Police have since arrested and bailed four men in connection with a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted through a megaphone from a car. On Monday, The Telegraph revealed that police forces in Manchester and Essex were also investigating separate reports of anti-Semitic incidents. The multiple investigations prompted the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from anti-Semitism and related threats, to warn that incidents of anti-Semitism in the UK would “continue, or indeed worsen”, until the conflict in the Middle East subsides.

  • AD's 2021 Hotel Awards

    Transformed by the AD100 designer Ken Fulk, this historic Austin man- sion (now an Auberge Resort) brims with color, pattern, and glamour galore, from the lemon-hued lounge chairs and umbrellas that ring the pool to the Pierre Frey fabric that cocoons the showstopper LaVerne suite. Get it now! Atelier Ace reunited with AD100 firm Roman and Williams on the hip hotel group’s latest stronghold, a ground-up building in downtown Brooklyn where industrial details blend with artisanal touches. Get it now! Part luxury safari, part arts incubator, this resort features commissions by contemporary South African talents on the order of Porky Hefer, Andile Dyalvane, and Adam Birch.

  • Dr. Imani Walker on the Black community and mental health: ‘We’re programmed to disguise our pain because of slavery'

    Dr. Imani Walker calls the statement of Black mental health "dire."

  • Black women and the effects of stigma, race and the pandemic: ‘There aren’t enough therapists to meet the need’

    "I am encouraged that so many more people are reaching out for support, but saddened because I know that there aren’t enough therapists to meet the need," Dr. Joy explains.

  • Harry Kane: I need an honest conversation with Tottenham about my future

    The striker is reported to have told Spurs he wants to be sold this summer.

  • Mob Violence Against Palestinians in Israel Is Fueled by Groups on WhatsApp

    On May 12, a message appeared in a new WhatsApp channel called “Death to the Arabs.” The message urged Israelis to join a mass street brawl against Palestinian citizens of Israel. Within hours, dozens of other new WhatsApp groups popped up with variations of the same name and message. The groups soon organized a 6 p.m. start time for a clash in Bat Yam, a town on Israel’s coast. “Together we organize and together we act,” read a message in one of the WhatsApp groups. “Tell your friends to join the group, because here we know how to defend Jewish honor.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times That evening, live scenes aired of black-clad Israelis smashing car windows and roaming the streets of Bat Yam. The mob pulled one man they presumed to be Arab from his car and beat him unconscious. He was hospitalized in serious condition. The episode was one of dozens across Israel that the authorities have linked to a surge of activity by Jewish extremists on WhatsApp, the encrypted messaging service owned by Facebook. Since violence between Israelis and Palestinians escalated last week, at least 100 new WhatsApp groups have been formed for the express purpose of committing violence against Palestinians, according to an analysis by The New York Times and FakeReporter, an Israeli watchdog group that studies misinformation. The WhatsApp groups, with names like “The Jewish Guard” and “The Revenge Troops,” have added hundreds of members a day over the past week, according to The Times’ analysis. The groups, which are in Hebrew, have also been featured on email lists and online message boards used by far-right extremists in Israel. While social media and messaging apps have been used in the past to spread hate speech and inspire violence, these WhatsApp groups go further, researchers said. That’s because the groups are explicitly planning and executing violent acts against Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up roughly 20% of the population and live largely integrated lives with Jewish neighbors. That is far more specific than past WhatsApp-fueled mob attacks in India, where calls for violence were vague and generally not targeted at individuals or businesses, the researchers said. Even the Stop the Steal groups in the United States that organized the Jan. 6 protests in Washington did not openly direct attacks using social media or messaging apps, they said. The proliferation of these WhatsApp groups has alarmed Israeli security officials and disinformation researchers. In the groups, attacks have been carefully documented, with members often gloating about taking part in the violence, according to The Times’ review. Some said they were taking revenge for rockets being fired onto Israel from militants in the Gaza Strip, while others cited different grievances. Many solicited names of Arab-owned businesses they could target next. “It is a perfect storm of people empowered to use their own names and phone numbers to openly call for violence, and having a tool like WhatsApp to organize themselves into mobs,” said Achiya Schatz, director of FakeReporter. He said his organization had reported many of the new WhatsApp groups to Israeli police, who initially took no action “but now are starting to act and try to prevent the violence.” Israeli police did not respond to a request for comment, but Israeli security officials said law enforcement authorities began monitoring the WhatsApp groups after being alerted by FakeReporter. The police, Schatz said, believed attacks by the Jewish extremists were inflamed by and organized on the WhatsApp groups. One official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that the police had not seen similar WhatsApp groups forming among Palestinians. Islamic movements, including Hamas, the militant Palestinian organization that controls the Gaza Strip, have long organized and recruited followers on social media but do not plan attacks on the services for fear of being discovered. A WhatsApp spokeswoman said the messaging service was concerned by the activity from Israeli extremists. She said the company had removed some accounts of people who participated in the groups. WhatsApp cannot read the encrypted messages on its service, she added, but it has acted when accounts were reported to it for violating its terms of service. “We take action to ban accounts we believe may be involved in causing imminent harm,” she said. In Israel, WhatsApp has long been used to form groups so people can communicate and share interests or plan school activities. As violence soared between Israel’s military and Palestinian militants in Gaza over the past week, WhatsApp was also one of the platforms where false information about the conflict has spread. Tensions in the area ran so high that new groups calling for revenge against Palestinians began emerging on WhatsApp and on other messaging services like Telegram. The first WhatsApp groups appeared May 11, Schatz said. By May 12, his organization had found dozens of the groups. People can join the groups through a link, many of which are shared within existing WhatsApp groups. Once they have joined one group, other groups are advertised to them. The groups have since grown steadily in size, Schatz said. Some have become so big that they have branched off into local chapters that are dedicated to certain cities and towns. To evade detection by WhatsApp, organizers of the groups are urging people to vet new members, he said. On Telegram, Israelis have formed roughly 20 channels to commit and plan violence against Palestinians, according to FakeReporter. Much of the content and messaging in those groups imitates what is in the WhatsApp channels. On one new WhatsApp group that The Times reviewed, “The Revenge Troops,” people recently shared instructions for how to build Molotov cocktails and makeshift explosives. The group asked its 400 members to also provide addresses of Arab-owned businesses that could be targeted. In another group with just under 100 members, people shared photos of guns, knives and other weapons as they discussed engaging in street combat in mixed Jewish-Arab cities. Another new WhatsApp group was named “The unapologetic right-wing group.” After participating in attacks, members of the groups posted photos of their exploits and encouraged others to mimic them. “We destroyed them, we left them in pieces,” said one person in “The Revenge Troops” WhatsApp group, alongside a photo showing smashed car windows. In a different group, a video was uploaded of black-clad Jewish youths stopping cars on an unnamed street and asking drivers if they were Jewish or Arab. We beat “the enemy car-by-car,” said a comment posted underneath the video, using an expletive. Over the weekend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel visited Lod, a mixed Jewish-Arab city in central Israel that has been the scene of recent clashes. “There is no greater threat now than these riots, and it is essential to bring back law and order,” said Netanyahu. Within some of the WhatsApp groups, Netanyahu’s calls for peace were ridiculed. “Our government is too weak to do what is necessary, so we take it into our own hands,” wrote one person in a WhatsApp group dedicated to city of Ramle in central Israel. “Now that we have organized, they can’t stop us.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Israel unleashes more strikes after U.S. pleads for de-escalation

    Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.