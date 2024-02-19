Gaza death toll exceeds 29,000, Hamas-run health authority says

A woman griefs near the dead bodies of Palestinians, killed in Israeli bombardment on lands housing displaced persons, in Al-Najjar hospital. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

More than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war with Israel on October 7, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the territory said on Monday.

At least 107 Palestinians had been killed and 145 others injured as a result of Israel's military campaign in the past 24 hours, the ministry said, bringing the total number of deaths to 29,092.

More than 69,000 people have been injured in Gaza.

While the figures cannot be independently verified, the United Nations and other observers consider them reliable. According to UN estimates, the majority of those killed have been women and children.

Many bodies are believed to still be buried under collapsed buildings.

Herzi Halevi, the chief of general staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said recently that the army had "eliminated more than 10,000 terrorists in the Gaza Strip so far, including many commanders."

The health authority figures do not distinguish between civilian and military deaths.

The war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian organizations. They murdered more than 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 others to the Gaza Strip.

