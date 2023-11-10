Gaza hospitals forced to evacuate as 'encircling troops' inch closer

al-Shifa Hospital was struck by Israeli forces on Friday killing at least one person and injuring others - STRINGER/REUTERS

Israeli tanks surrounded several hospitals in northern Gaza and ordered staff and patients to evacuate after artillery struck the compounds where thousands have been sheltering.

The territory’s main health centre came under gunfire from encircling troops, aid agencies said, as Hamas officials claimed the death toll in the territory had hit more than 11,000.

Meanwhile thousands of civilians travelled south along the strip’s main road as they used a brief humanitarian pause in Israel’s offensive in an attempt to flee fighting.

Encircled by tanks and forced back by gunfire

Tanks closed in on Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital late on Friday, which had been hit by an Israeli strike earlier in the day killing at least one and wounding others, officials said.

Staff refused to evacuate last night as three other hospitals were successfully emptied. Israel claims Hamas uses al-Shifa as an underground base shielded by civilians.

Videos from inside Gaza yesterday showed tanks inching towards hospitals as Israeli forces pushed deeper into Gaza City. One video showed a small crowd of apparent civilians waving white flags before being forced back by gunfire. It is not clear if the fire came from Israeli forces or Hamas, which has previously ordered civilians not leave the city.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, warned that “far too many Palestinians have been killed” in fighting despite a deal to open humanitarian corridors out of Gaza’s capital.

A UK-based medical charity working in the Strip warned the enclave’s hospitals were now at risk of a full-scale military assault as Israel continued its ground offensive to wipe out Hamas.

Health officials said Israeli forces had surrounded al-Nasr and Rantissi hospitals, and the Eye Hospital. All three were later evacuated. This was later confirmed by an announcement on Israel’s army radio.

Israeli officials said its forces were “taking an operational risk” by evacuating civilians from the north to the south.

Lt Col Richard Hecht, an IDF spokesperson said: “It would be easier if Hamas would just leave the hospitals.”

The al-Shifa hospital appears to be set for a standoff with Israeli forces after refusing orders to evacuate.

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, said: “The terrorists located in the basements of Shifa tonight can hear the thundering sound of our tanks and bulldozers.”

‘We will do what we need to do’

Doctors inside the hospital said they had no plans to fully evacuate the hospital saying they could not transport vulnerable patients in intensive care, or babies in incubators.

Overnight strikes hit al-Shifa Hospital killing at least one person and wounding others, Palestinian officials said. The Indonesian Hospital was also damaged, and the Rantissi hospital was set on fire.

Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, the director of al-Shifa Hospital, told Reuters: “Israel is now launching a war on Gaza City hospitals, on Rantissi, Nasr hospitals and on al-Shifa.”

Both the al-Shifa and Rantissi hospitals came under bombardment on Friday, the World Health Organisation said, without attributing blame.

Gunfire was later reported, while the Palestinian Red Cross claimed Israeli snipers were firing at medical facilities. Lt Col Hecht said. “If we see Hamas terrorists firing from hospitals, then we will do what we need to do.”

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas in the besieged Strip after gunmen stormed into southern Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostages.

Tanks pushed into the 25-mile strip under the cover of heavy bombardment nearly two weeks ago. They have since cut the territory in two and besieged the Gaza City area which Israel says is the centre of Hamas’ military operations.

Stocks and supplies are dangerously low

Gaza’s hospitals are working under dire conditions, staff and aid agencies warn. Wards are overflowing with seriously wounded people and stocks of medicines and supplies dangerously low. Surgeons are performing operations without anaesthetics and large numbers of people have also taken refuge from the fighting in hospital compounds.

Melanie Ward, the chief executive of Medical Aid for Palestinians, said: “Without urgent action from the international community, including the UK government, Gaza’s hospitals remain at serious and imminent risk of full-scale military attacks.

“Palestinian civilians and healthcare must be protected, and Israel must cease its attacks on hospitals now.”

The overnight strike on al-Shifa triggered an exodus among crowds who had spent weeks sheltering in the complex.

Ayman Al-Masri, a refugee, told Reuters: “They struck Shifa today... Everyone started to run to the streets and we came here walking.”

He had joined a flow of people carrying belongings including mattresses, and luggage, with some carrying white flags.

An Israeli artillery shell that landed in the compound of the al-Shifa hospital late on Thursday is thought to have injured at least two people.

Experts said the colour and markings suggest the round was an illumination round used to light up the battlefield.

IDF 1 km from al-Shifa hospital - Ziv Koren/Polaris / eyevine

Doctors at the hospital also said at least 20 people were killed in Israeli strikes on al-Buraq school in Gaza City, where people whose homes had been destroyed were sheltering.

The Palestinian Red Cross said Israeli forces had shot at al-Quds hospital, where violent clashes ensued, with one person killed and 28 wounded, most of them children. Two children were in a critical condition, it said.

Israel says it does not attack civilians and tries to protect them, but accuses Hamas of building bases and fortified tunnels beneath hospitals.

“While the world sees neighbourhoods with schools, hospitals, scout groups, children’s playgrounds and mosques, Hamas sees an opportunity to exploit,” the Israeli military said.

Israel is under growing international pressure to show restraint, but it has refused to impose a ceasefire without the release of hostages.

Mr Blinken said recent Israeli moves to improve dire conditions in Gaza by allowing brief pauses in operations were positive, but not nearly enough.

He said: “Much more needs to be done to protect civilians and to make sure that humanitarian assistance reaches them.

“Far too many Palestinians have been killed, far too many have suffered these past weeks, and we want to do everything possible to prevent harm to them and to maximise the assistance that gets to them.”

