Gaza man: After lengthy torture, Hamas forced me to divorce

  • Rami Aman, a Palestinian Gazan peace activist, holds note's in which he recalled his ordeal, during an interview on the roof of his family house in Gaza City, Feb. 10, 2021. After months of torture and interrogations in a Hamas prison, Aman says he was offered an unconventional proposition: Divorce your wife and you are free to go. Aman had recently signed a marriage contract with the daughter of a Hamas official, and the ruling Islamic militant group apparently wanted to dispel any insinuation that it supported Aman’s outreach to Israeli peace activists. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • Rami Aman, a Palestinian Gazan peace activist, recalls his ordeal, during an interview on the roof of his family house in Gaza City, Feb. 10, 2021. After months of torture and interrogations in a Hamas prison, Aman says he was offered an unconventional proposition: Divorce your wife and you are free to go. Aman had recently signed a marriage contract with the daughter of a Hamas official, and the ruling Islamic militant group apparently wanted to dispel any insinuation that it supported Aman’s outreach to Israeli peace activists. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
1 / 2

Gaza Hamas Forced Divorce

Rami Aman, a Palestinian Gazan peace activist, holds note's in which he recalled his ordeal, during an interview on the roof of his family house in Gaza City, Feb. 10, 2021. After months of torture and interrogations in a Hamas prison, Aman says he was offered an unconventional proposition: Divorce your wife and you are free to go. Aman had recently signed a marriage contract with the daughter of a Hamas official, and the ruling Islamic militant group apparently wanted to dispel any insinuation that it supported Aman’s outreach to Israeli peace activists. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
FARES AKRAM
·7 min read

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — After months of torture and interrogations in a Hamas prison, Palestinian activist Rami Aman says he was offered an unconventional proposition: Divorce your wife and you are free to go.

Aman had recently signed a marriage contract with the daughter of a Hamas official, and the ruling Islamic militant group apparently wanted to dispel any insinuation that it supported Aman’s outreach to Israeli peace activists. He says he eventually caved into the pressure. Now he says the love of his life has been whisked out of Gaza against her will, and he may never see her again.

“I realized I was sent there to do time until I break up my relationship,” Aman said in an interview on the roof of his Gaza City home.

It was the final humiliation in a saga that began with what he believed to be an innocent online meeting with Israeli peace activists. Instead, the episode landed him in a notorious prison cell known as “the bus,” and ultimately destroyed his marriage. His experience shows the tough constraints on free expression in the Hamas-ruled territory, and the militant group’s hostility to any talk of coexistence with Israel.

“The deplorable treatment of Rami Aman by Hamas authorities reflects their systematic practice of punishing those whose speech threatens their orthodoxy,” said Omar Shakir, Israel-Palestine director at Human Rights Watch.

Aman did not think he was doing anything subversive when he joined that fateful Zoom call last April. Amid the widespread closures at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Aman wanted to discuss the “double lockdown” in Gaza, which has endured 14 years of a tight Israeli-Egyptian blockade against Hamas.

“I wanted to let people know more how it is when you live under Israeli occupation and siege, deprived of the rights the rest of the world enjoys,” said Aman, a 39-year-old freelance writer.

For over two hours, Aman and his group of peace activists, the Gaza Youth Committee, talked about coexistence with dozens of Israelis.

As word of the meeting leaked out, social media filled with angry comments branding him a traitor. Some urged Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, to act.

Aman said that on April 9, he and seven members of his group were summoned to Internal Security, the agency that deals with dissidents and people accused of spying for Israel.

He said he was blindfolded and quickly sent to “the bus,” a room lined with rows of kindergarten chairs and a pair of toilets at the end. There, he said, detainees are forced to sit in the tiny chairs for days or weeks at a time, with few breaks.

“They did not present any evidence against me,” Aman said. He said he would sit in the chair from 6 a.m. until 1 a.m., except when he was taken away for questioning or to pray. He was only allowed to remove his blindfold when he went to the bathroom. His captors called him by his prison number, 6299.

The questions focused on the Zoom meeting and who might have been behind it. Aman was accused of collaborating with Israel -- a crime punishable by death.

The Gaza Youth Committee has held dozens of talks with Israelis, Americans and Europeans under an initiative called Skype with Your Enemy. In 2019, it organized an event with cyclists in Gaza and Israel riding in parallel on opposite sides of the barbed-wire perimeter fence.

He said at 1 a.m., the “bus riders” were allowed to sleep blindfolded next to the chairs. They would curl up in their jackets and lie on the cold floor before they were woken up a few hours later for the Muslim dawn prayer. In a 2018 report, Human Rights Watch documented similar accounts.

The interrogation was over after one week, but Aman said he spent 18 agonizing days on the bus before being moved to a tiny cell.

Then the questioning took a strange new turn.

Just two months earlier, Aman had signed a marriage contract with the daughter of an exiled Hamas official based in Egypt. The couple did not have time to celebrate their wedding with a formal ceremony due to a coronavirus lockdown, but they were considered married under Islamic law.

Aman said he met her in 2018 after she separated from her first husband. He said she believed in the message of peace and joined his team in several discussions with Israelis. He asked not to publish her name, fearing it could bring her harm.

Any insinuation that a member of Hamas was friendly toward Israel is deeply embarrassing to the group. In an unrelated and far more serious case, Mosab Yousef, a son of one of Hamas’ co-founders, spied for Israel from 1997 to 2007. Now living in the U.S., he is a staunch critic of Hamas and the subject of a 2014 documentary.

Aman said his new wife was arrested with him but they were quickly separated.

“She doesn’t want you,” an officer told him. “It’s better you both divorce.”

For two months, he said, he resisted the pressure to break up. On June 28, she finally visited, telling him she had been released on bail.

“This was not the woman I knew,” he said. “She was full of weakness and fear.” Officers sat in the room.

He asked her if she wanted to end the relationship, and she said yes. “I know she did not say so from her heart and it was clear she was under heavy pressure,” Aman said. He refused to grant her a divorce.

In July he was transferred to Hamas’ central prison, though he still had not been convicted of any crime. There was no more interrogation or torture.

On Aug. 12, an Islamic judge came for a visit and asked whether he felt coerced to divorce. Aman told him yes, and felt encouraged since Islamic law does not allow divorce to be forced on someone. But then the imam turned against him.

“How are you being forced? Do you see me carrying a gun?” he says he was told.

He said he finally gave in and signed the divorce papers after he was promised he would be released the next day.

Yet he remained in captivity for two more months. On Oct. 25, Egypt opened its border with Gaza to allow a Hamas delegation to travel to Cairo.

The next day, a Hamas court convicted Aman and two members of his team on the vague charge of “weakening the revolutionary spirit.” They were sentenced to one year in prison, but had the remainder of their terms suspended and were released.

Only then did Aman learn his wife had been taken with the Hamas delegation to Egypt and turned over to relatives living there.

The Associated Press contacted the woman, who confirmed she was forced into the divorce and wanted her husband back.

The landlord of the Gaza apartment where the woman lived confirmed that she had collected her belongings, accompanied by a Hamas official, after her release on bail. She was then taken to a women’s shelter until her move to Egypt. The Hamas official, a well-known public figure, did not answer calls seeking comment.

Aman spends his days speaking to his lawyer, human rights groups, and texting Hamas officials. Internal Security are still holding his laptop, desktop computer, and his phone along with several other devices belonging to family members.

He also has learned that he is now barred from leaving Gaza. In December, after receiving an invitation to speak at New York University, he said Hamas officers blocked him from entering Israel to apply for a visa at the U.S. consulate.

Eyad Bozum, an Interior Ministry spokesman, confirmed the travel ban but said the issue is “on its way to being resolved,” without elaborating.

For now, Aman has put aside his political activism. “Now I have my personal battle: return to my wife.”

Recommended Stories

  • Jailed Fatah leader shakes up Palestinian election by running rival candidates against his own party

    Jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti threw the May 22 parliamentary elections into turmoil on Wednesday by announcing a rival slate of candidates to run against his own Fatah party. Barghouti and Nasser Al-Qudwa - a nephew of the party's late founder and figurehead Yasser Arafat - laid down a direct challenge to Fatah leader President Mahmoud Abbas by registering their own list which they called "Freedom". The breakaway group was headed by Qudwa and Barghouti's wife Fadwa, who both arrived at the Central Election Commission headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah an hour ahead of the midnight registration deadline.

  • Swiss hostage in Mali: Remains of missionary identified

    Béatrice Stöckli had been working in Timbuktu when she was kidnapped by jihadists in 2016.

  • U.S. court slams brakes on Trump-era hog slaughter line speed rule; union cheers

    The largest U.S. meatpacking union celebrated a victory in federal court on Wednesday that it said invalidated a Trump-era rule allowing hog slaughter plants to run without line speed limits. A lawsuit brought against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union and three of its local chapters had challenged the 2019 rule change, arguing that faster slaughter speeds undermined worker safety. Seaboard Foods, the second-biggest U.S. pig producer after Smithfield Foods, sped up its Guymon, Oklahoma, pork plant last year, becoming the first company to operate under the new rule.

  • Biden administration quietly ramping up aid to Palestinians

    The Biden administration is quietly ramping up assistance to the Palestinians after former President Donald Trump cut off nearly all aid. Since taking office with a pledge to reverse many of Trump's Israeli-Palestinian decisions, the administration has allocated nearly $100 million for the Palestinians, only a small portion of which has been publicized. The administration announced last Thursday that it was giving $15 million to vulnerable Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Gaza to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Brexit reality only hitting now, EU's Barnier says

    The European Union's former Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Wednesday the reality of Britain's decision to leave the bloc was only now being felt, years after the British 2016 referendum on membership. Listing the changes that Brexit has brought since Jan. 1, when Britain ended a transition out of the bloc, Barnier said trade barriers, limits on citizens' movement and work visas were inevitable. "For many people the real consequences of the referendum are only now starting to sink in," Barnier told an event in Switzerland via video link from Paris.

  • Asian Man Threatened by Racist in Home Depot in New York City

    A 28-year-old Asian man has fallen victim to a racist attack that threatened his life in New York City earlier this week. The incident, now under investigation as a hate crime, occurred while the victim was shopping with his non-Asian girlfriend at a Home Depot in Brooklyn around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The suspect allegedly approached the couple and menaced them with a piece of lumber, according to the New York Post.

  • Facebook says Trump can't skirt its ban through daughter-in-law's account

    Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump promoted a new interview with the former president on Facebook and Instagram Tuesday, but a workaround to Trump's ban on two of the world's most popular social networks wasn't long for this world. Trump himself remains banned on Facebook pending a decision by the Oversight Board, the external governing body the company set up to tackle it thorniest platform policy decisions.

  • Putin's spies are getting sloppy: 'America isn't sending a guy to your house to kill you with a hammer, but the Russians will,' NATO official says

    Bulgaria has arrested "The Resident," and five others in an alleged spy ring targeting NATO defense officials.

  • House investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

    After former President Donald Trump ignored his advice to ramp up the procurement of coronavirus supplies before the United States was overwhelmed by the pandemic, former White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro reportedly took it upon himself to get the job done. While some government officials, including Dr. Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency, have spoken admirably about how seriously Navarro took the pandemic, the House subcommittee on the coronavirus outbreak is concerned by his process, The Washington Post reports. The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), alleges Navarro and other senior White House officials pursued "a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement in which senior White House officials steered contracts to particular companies without adequate diligence or competition." One of those companies was Phlow, which was incorporated in January 2020 and had never manufactured drugs before. After a push from Navarro, BARDA awarded the firm with a $354 million contract, plus $458 million in options. A letter from the subcommittee explains Navarro was first introduced to Phlow's eventual CEO in November 2019, and the Post reports the company had "won Navarro's favor by making the argument that the United States was too dependent on Chinese manufacturing — a big concern" of his. House investigators reportedly also obtained documents which reveal retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Trump ally, touted the company AirBoss, for which he was a paid consultant, to Navarro on March 22. That led to an immediate conversation between Airboss' brass and White House officials, the Post reports. The next day, the company reportedly submitted a $96.4 million proposal, and Navarro's team reportedly pressured the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finalize an updated version of the contract within a week. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church America

  • Analysis: Quiet Singapore turns up volume on Myanmar as regional fears grow

    Rarely does Singapore use strident language or take on a visibly active role in foreign policy as it has over the increasing bloodshed in Myanmar. Worries over regional instability and the credibility of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc in the face of China's increasing power are at the forefront of the unusually strong stance taken by the country, several analysts say. Another factor is that Singapore is the largest foreign investor in Myanmar, partly through investments by multinationals based in the island republic.

  • Ethiopian rebels blamed for 'terror attack' in restive west

    A rebel group in Ethiopia's restive Oromia region carried out a "terror attack" this week that killed an unknown number of civilians, officials said Wednesday, while a witness put the death toll in the dozens.

  • EU warming to Sputnik vaccine in propaganda coup for Vladimir Putin

    Russia won't vaccinate the whole European Union, but the bloc will become a major manufacturing hub for Sputnik jabs. Repeated and large vaccine supply shortfalls to the EU have led to warming attitudes towards Sputnik, in a propaganda coup for Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday night, France and Germany held talks with Mr Putin after Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, suspended use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab for the under-60s over new blood clot fears. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Mrs Merkel held a video call with the Russian president to discuss "co-operation" over vaccines. Russia is subject to EU sanctions for the illegal annexation of Crimea, and Russian officials are also subject to measures for the poisoning and jailing of Alexei Navalny. Some EU leaders are increasingly willing to set those political and human rights concerns aside as they bid to ramp up their sluggish vaccination rates.

  • Australian judge says man who filmed dying officers is hated

    A man who filmed four dying police officers at a crash last year while describing it as justice was “probably the most hated man in Australia," a judge said Wednesday while considering his sentence. Judge Trevor Wraight said the public outrage over the actions of Richard Pusey was understandable.

  • Turley 'confused' by timing of NYT report on Gaetz, 'inability to confirm' basic facts

    Constitutional attorney reacts to 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' interview with Rep. Matt Gaetz on 'The Story'

  • WHO's 'not credible' coronavirus report angers scientists and politicians alike

    A new report from the World Health Organization that seeks to uncover the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has been met with skepticism from Washington, all but ensuring that the question of how the pathogen emerged would remain a nagging issue for President Biden.

  • 2 people were killed in a Cancun plane crash after a gender reveal stunt went horribly awry

    Two people died in Cancun, Mexico, after a plane that was being used for a gender reveal stunt went down.

  • El Salvador president says missing teen found, daughter of woman killed by police

    El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said on Wednesday that a missing teenager has been found, identifying her as the daughter of Victoria Salazar, who died in Mexico after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back. The attorney general's office of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, where Salazar died, said on Tuesday night that an amber alert had been issued for her daughter, 16-year-old Francela Yaritza Salazar Arriaza.

  • Asian American executives at DoorDash, YouTube, Facebook donated $10 million to support the AAPI community

    DoorDash founder Tony Xu, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan joined nearly 1,000 other business executives in signing the letter.

  • Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies

    The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition. The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. The changes come after a two-month Pentagon review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January.

  • Ex-paramedic, accused of using eyedrops to kill wife, also set copter fire, police say

    In 2019, he made national headlines after being accused of using Visine to trigger wife’s fatal heart failure.