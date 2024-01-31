Gaza medics turn to ambulances, tents as hospitals blocked

STORY: Palestinian medics have formed field medical points

as fighting in Gaza has blocked the way to hospitals

Location: Khan Younis, Gaza

(Ibrahim Abu al-Kass, Paramedic/Red Crescent Medical Point Head)

"This medical point was created after the siege of hospitals, including Nasser Hospital and al-Amal Hospital, and the hard access to them under the current events. We deal with cases under very critical conditions, daily fighting, targeting the field hospital more than once, and dealing with cases that would be even hard to treat in some of the nearby hospitals, so they get transferred to farther hospitals and that imposes bigger challenge on ambulance vehicles and those who work at the field hospital given the tough situation."

Date: January 30, 2024

Nassim Hassan (arrow) and a few colleagues

made it out of Nasser Hospital last week

with two ambulances and the last

remaining medical supplies

(Nassim Hassan, Head of Emergency Unit, Nasser Hospital)

"We now function as an ambulance field point in central Khan Younis. Since we left six days ago, we have been working. There's a lot of injuries among the displaced who were in the industrial quarter and some schools - many of the injured left loaded on carts, tuk-tuks, cars or even on foot."

Israel's bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza after

the Oct. 7 Hamas attack has destroyed health care facilities

Medical aid is hard to come by

“Yes, hospitals have been destroyed, medical storehouses as well. Many ambulance vehicles were destroyed - many E.M.S officers were martyred. There have been direct and indirect targeting of paramedics."