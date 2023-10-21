Gaza neighborhood flattened after Israel airstrikes

STORY: Israel has retaliated to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants with the most intense bombardment Gaza has ever seen.

The enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, is under total siege and much of its infrastructure has been destroyed.

On Saturday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "fight until victory".

More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, amid a growing humanitarian crisis.