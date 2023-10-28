Gaza protest in London sees thousands call for bombing to stop

Protesters gather in London to show their solidarity with Gaza

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have begun gathering in London for a protest urging an end to Israel's attacks in Gaza.

Last weekend, 100,000 people took to the streets of the capital demanding an end to the bombing in Gaza, and police expect similar numbers again.

Rallies are expected in many UK cities, including Manchester and Glasgow.

The demos come as Israel expands its attacks, three weeks after Hamas launched a strike on its territory.

More than 1,000 officers were involved in policing last weekend's demonstration in London and 10 people were arrested on the day.

A video later emerged online of a pro-Palestinian protester chanting "jihad" at a smaller protest near the main march last weekend, but the Met said it "had not identified any offences arising from the specific clip".

It prompted Home Secretary Suella Braverman to question Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley over why arrests had not been made.

Ahead of this weekend's demonstrations, the force said officers would be expected to intervene if protesters use the word "jihad" in chants.

Cdr Kyle Gordon, who is leading the police operation, said the protest would be policed "right up to the line of the law" and include discussions about "anything we've learnt from previous weeks".

He added: "If somebody is calling for jihad specifically against Israel the officers will intervene, gather the information, report it back into us and we'll be working with colleagues [from counter-terrorism] in relation to what the best course of action is."

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said calls for a ceasefire "aren't going to help the situation".

"Of course we want to see Israel safe, peaceful and secure," he said, but added there was no indication from Hamas that they would accept or abide by a ceasefire.

He warned the protesters to be mindful of misinformation and manipulation, and said that they should be wary of a "small minority" who have more "negative aims".

Demonstrations have been taking place around the world to call for fighting to stop and for aid to be allowed into Gaza.

Protesters demanding a truce flooded Grand Central Terminal in New York, forcing the station to close temporarily.

Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israel on 7 October, killing more than 1,400 people and taking more than 220 hostages.

Since the attack, Israel has been carrying out strikes in Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry says the strikes have killed more than 7,000 people.