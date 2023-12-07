Gaza protesters block BAE Systems shipyard in Glasgow

Campaigners have staged a blockade at the BAE Systems shipyard in Glasgow in opposition to its ties to Israel.

The protest at the entrances to the defence firm's site in Govan has been organised by a local group alongside Workers for a Free Palestine.

The campaign group said it had also blockaded defence factories in Bournemouth, Brighton and Lancashire

It is urging BAE Systems to end ties with Israel and cease all weapons, defence and supplies trading.

Protesters with Palestinian flags also said they wanted the UK Government to back a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

BAE Systems said it respects "everyone's right to protest peacefully".

Workers for a Free Palestine said BAE Systems produces components of weapons sold to Israel - including the F35 combat aircraft and the Mk 38 Mod 2 machine gun.

The activists blocked one entrance to the BAE site with a large banner stating "Stop Arming Israel".

Police Scotland officers were in attendance at the demonstration.

Campaigners blocked several entrances to the site in Govan, Glasgow

Scott, a youth worker aged 26, said: "We are not here to shame or blame workers at BAE.

"The company's management decides what to produce and who to sell to - it is them we hold accountable for being part of the chain of killing."

Jay, a visual artist aged 24, said: "I came here today to show that direct action is for everyone and that together, we can change the way the world turns."

The protest in Glasgow was part of co-ordinated action to blockade three other arms factories around the UK.

The biggest was at Eaton Mission Systems in Wimborne near Bournemouth where around 600 people took part.

A BAE Systems spokesperson said: "We're horrified by the situation in Israel and Gaza and the devastating impact it's having on civilians in the region and we hope it can be resolved as soon as possible.

"We operate under the tightest regulation and comply fully with all applicable defence export controls, which are subject to ongoing assessment."

