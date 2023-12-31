Gaza search and rescue teams forced to leave their own families under the rubble

Palestinians inspect the damage following Israeli strikes on the Zawayda area of the central Gaza Strip on December 30 - AFP VIA GETTY/AFP

In his hometown of Rafah, 34-year-old Ahmed Radwan digs.

Under piles of concrete he searches for his school friends, his colleagues, his family.

“I am attempting to save people I grew up with,” the search-and-rescue worker tells The Telegraph. “We are stretched beyond our limits.”

More than 7,000 people have been reported missing in Gaza, including 4,900 children and women, since war broke out on Oct 7.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry estimates that 21,000 people have died, while satellite images show nearly 100,000 buildings may have been damaged.

With bombs still falling and tens of thousands injured, and a lack of tools and basic resources, finding those trapped under the rubble is becoming increasingly difficult.

A Palestinian child is pulled out alive from under the rubble by the house's resident on Dec 30 after Israeli attacks on the house belonging to the al-Wawawi family in Gaza City - ALI JADALLAH/ANADOLU VIA GETTY/ANADOLU

More than 35 members of Mr Radwan’s team have died during search operations, while frequent communication blackouts mean rescuers resort to simply shouting to find survivors.

“Decisions are made in the blink of an eye, often with life-altering consequences,” Mr Radwan says. “The trauma is more than physical; it’s a relentless emotional and mental battle.”

Mr Radwan says his team is drastically underequipped, operating with a meagre fleet of bulldozers and outdated tools. Earlier this month, Gaza’s media office said 80 per cent of rescue vehicles and equipment had been destroyed.

During one search in Tal al-Sultan, Mr Radwan says he was forced to search for a five-year-old boy and his father with only “the basic tools” available. “We heard their voices under the rubble,” he says.

Israel has dropped thousands of bombs on Gaza over the past three months. Analysis by CNN has found suspected 2,000-pound bomb craters, suggesting bombs being used are four times heavier than the largest bombs the United States dropped on Isis in Iraq.

When Israeli air strikes hit the Taj 3 building on Oct 25, west of Gaza City, Aseel Hanoun was another Palestinian to have found herself in the role of rescuer.

“I lost the connection with my sister during the bombing, and hours later a stranger answered her phone, screaming that our house was gone, everyone still under the rubble,” Ms Hanoun says. “My father managed to bring a bulldozer, but it was like searching for needles in a haystack.”

After three days, the family made the difficult decision to stop the search.

Cemeteries have filled up

“I lost the best people in my life. My uncles, cousins, and their children. Seventeen beautiful souls from our house are still under the rubble,” she says.

For those bodies that are recovered, burial space is frantically sought. Over the past 12 weeks, cemeteries have filled up and coffins are in short supply.

And while many of the white coverings used to wrap bodies bear loving remarks, many also say simply “unknown male” or “unknown female”. In such cases, burial pictures are taken and the date and place of the strike documented so individuals can be identified by relatives later.

“In Gaza we had 11 cemeteries, and nine were completely full from the first week,” says Mazen Al-Najjar, an official at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. “We’re facing immense challenges in honouring the deaths with burials.”

More than 120 mass graves have been built by families across the region, according to a report by Euro-Med Monitor. Drone footage released this week showed around 80 unidentified Palestinian bodies being buried in a mass grave in Rafah.

“Mass graves in emergency cemeteries are our last resort,” says Mr Najjar.

Mr Radwan is committed to the search operation but daunted by the work yet to come. “Even if the war stops now, unearthing the dead and finding the missing will take years,” he says.