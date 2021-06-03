Gaza and West Bank, Mexico and Canada among regions to receive 25 million Covid vaccine doses from Biden

(Independent)

US officials have announced plans to distribute the first wave of 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in an effort to boost the global vaccine supply and combat more-contagious variants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US will rely on its federal supply, not supplies sent to states, to supply doses from theJohnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to Covax, the World Health Organization’s vaccination effort, as well as other countries.

Roughly 75 per cent of the first wave of 25 million doses to be distributed as part of a strategy to send 80 million doses will be shared with Covax, according to the White House.

From those, 6 million doses will be targeted to South and Central American countries including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Panama, as well as Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Another 7 million doses to Covax will head to Asia, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands.

The Covax effort also will receive 5 million doses for Africa to be shared among countries selected by the African Union.

The US also will send 6 million doses to Mexico, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Yemen.

Vaccines from that tranche will also support United Nations frontline workers.

