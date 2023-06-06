Gaza Zoo fights to survive
STORY: This zoo in Gaza is struggling to survive
Its animals were smuggled
from Egypt over a decade ago
But Gaza does not have the medical facilities
to treat animals like lions and tigers
Its lone tiger died six years ago
(Mahmoud Al-Sultan, NAMA Zoo, Medical supervisor)
"Any type of animal that is lost in the zoo, this means that is the end for this species here, because most of the animals that entered the Gaza Strip in general and the NAMA recreational park specifically were smuggled through the tunnel in the past period. Today, it is very difficult to bring in any new animal to the garden due to the lack of resources and the expensive prices, even if there is an opportunity or possibility for that it will be difficult. Very (difficult), because the prices are high and exorbitant. It is difficult for any park to meet (these costs) in the Gaza Strip."
There were once six zoos in Gaza
Two have closed amid a
crippled economy and blockade