Gaza Zoo fights to survive

STORY: This zoo in Gaza is struggling to survive

Its animals were smuggled

from Egypt over a decade ago

But Gaza does not have the medical facilities

to treat animals like lions and tigers

Its lone tiger died six years ago

(Mahmoud Al-Sultan, NAMA Zoo, Medical supervisor)

"Any type of animal that is lost in the zoo, this means that is the end for this species here, because most of the animals that entered the Gaza Strip in general and the NAMA recreational park specifically were smuggled through the tunnel in the past period. Today, it is very difficult to bring in any new animal to the garden due to the lack of resources and the expensive prices, even if there is an opportunity or possibility for that it will be difficult. Very (difficult), because the prices are high and exorbitant. It is difficult for any park to meet (these costs) in the Gaza Strip."

There were once six zoos in Gaza

Two have closed amid a

crippled economy and blockade